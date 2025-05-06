1923 star would return for more Yellowstone if Taylor Sheridan 'asks nice'

Since 1923 season 2 ended a month ago in April 2025, we've been waiting for news about whether the series is renewed or cancelled at Paramount+, and if it will be coming back for a season 3. We still don't have that answer. And of course a huge part that would determine that is whether the main stars of the Yellowstone prequel series want to return.

Harrison Ford who plays Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren who is Cara Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer who took on the role of Alex Dutton, and Aminah Nieves who is Teonna Rainwater were at a FYC event in Los Angeles to talk about the show. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said he would come back to the Yellowstone and/or 1923 universe if creator Taylor Sheridan "asks nice."

This comment was lighthearted and not meant to mean that there's any hard feelings between the two. The actor went on to say he's just like us fans, and doesn't know what plans Sheridan has up his sleeve. We're hoping we'll get some sort of update soon!

Trae Patton/Paramount+

As mentioned above, it's not known whether 1923 season 3 is happening yet. Though the season 2 finale did wrap up quite a few stories, and even brought new life into the world that means the Dutton line can continue the way we see that happening in Yellowstone. Both Jacob and Cara are also still alive, which means they could continue in a third season of their show, or even come back in some capacity in the new series in the franchise being that's currently in the works, 1944.

The stars told THR that they could perhaps come back in flashbacks in the new show, as they'd be almost 100 years old at that point. I mean, they could still also be alive. I don't know. It could work! I definitely don't mind seeing more of Ford and Mirren in the universe, whether that's in 1923, 1944, or even somewhere else. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer, has also shared he'd like to reprise his role in 1944. The timelines would definitely match up with an older Spencer at the ranch.

The franchise just continues to grow, and it's great to see. A third season of 1923 may not necessarily be needed, but I think us fans would welcome it. It would be a great addition to continue having in the Western world.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about the Yellowstone franchise on Paramount+!