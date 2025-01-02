2 shows coming to Hulu in January 2025 you don't want to miss

It's not only a new month, but a new year as well! And that means we have premieres and releases on streaming to look forward to. There's actually quite a bit that's coming to streaming with big releases like Squid Game season 3, Stranger Things season 5, Gen V season 2, and many more. There's also lots of shows that are highly anticipated, but coming to an end in 2025.

I'll be honest, Hulu is getting off to a slow start with what the platform is offering in January 2025 and to kick off the year. And we're still waiting for an official The Handmaid's Tale season 6 release date. But, that doesn't mean there isn't anything good to watch. Here's two shows coming to Hulu in January 2025 you don't want to miss!

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Premieres Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Friends star David Schwimmer stars in a new Goosebumps series and that's Goosebumps: The Vanishing, which is also considered the second season of the teen supernatural horror series. Consisting of 8 episodes, the next installment in the show sees fraternal twins Devin and Cece "adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad. That would be Anthony, played by Schwimmer.

There's a threat afoot with "dark secrets" surrounding them. With the help of their friends, the siblings will try to uncover answers to the mystery around them that involves a "chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994." The show will be available to watch on both Hulu and Disney+.

Paradise

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025

Since the beloved series This Is Us came to an end in 2022, Sterling K. Brown hasn't done a live-action television role. The actor has stayed busy bringing his talent to films and lending his voice to animated series'. But now he's ready to get back to the small screen in Hulu's Paradise as Xavier Collins.

The 8-episode show stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson. Brown's character, Xavier, is the security guard for former, and fictional, U.S. President Cal Bradford. Marsden takes on the presidential role. We shared the synopsis of the series below:

"Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

Based on the trailer, it seems to be a murder mystery mixed in with political intrigue sort of story. And there's more to it than meets the eye as we see in the final moments of the video. Perhaps whoever did it is trying to set Xavier up and he's not the one behind the murder?