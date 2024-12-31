Squid Game and the 7 best shows we're bidding farewell to in 2025

Can you believe that 2025 is just around the corner? It’s a year that we’ll say goodbye to a lot of great streaming shows, and here are eight that we’re not quite ready for.

Yes, we know that all good things have to come to an end. If I’m honest, I’d rather a show ends on a high when it intended to end rather than be dragged out. As much as I love Supernatural, the first five seasons (which is where the series was supposed to end) remain the best, and I sometimes think that the next 10 seasons were part of some dream world for Dean.

I digress. Shows need to come to an end on their own terms, but not all get to. Here are eight best TV shows we’ll bid farewell to in 2025, and we’re not quite ready.

Squid Game

After such an amazing first season, we weren’t that surprised to find out that Squid Game season 2 would happen. The series brings an element of Battle Royale with a game show style, forcing people to play elementary school games to survive and win a prize. Those who lost were killed, and it was horrifically awesome to watch.

When we got news of the long-awaited second season, it came with some mixed news. Season 3 will be the last, and it will arrive in 2025. Granted, this is a show that needs to wrap things up in a suitable way, but that doesn’t mean we really want it to end.

Russ Martin/Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

There are some shows that are more of a social commentary than they were supposed to be. The Handmaid’s Tale is one of them, and if you don’t want to believe that could be the case, then that’s on you. The sixth season will arrive in spring 2025, and we’re not quite ready for it.

In a way, we’re not ready because of the warning that not everyone will survive. However, we’re also losing a well-written and intriguing series. Hulu needs to greenlight The Testaments.

Officer Reina Vasquez (Denise G. Sanchez) and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in season two of Bosch: Legacy (Photo Credit: Warrick Page)

Bosch: Legacy

When Bosch came to an end on Prime Video, we weren’t all that happy. The good thing about ending the series was that there would be a spinoff series starring Titus Welliver. Really, it was a continuation of the original series.

Bosch: Legacy is coming to an end after three short seasons. In some good news there is another spin-off series in the works, but we’re losing Harry Bosch, and he showed us what detectives should be.

Robbie Amell (Nathan)

Upload

Now, Upload season 4 isn’t quite confirmed for 2025, but we should expect it next year. The third season arrived at the end of 2023, and it usually takes around 11 months to get through filming and post-production. That should mean 2025 is possible.

This is a show that we’re somewhat ready to see come to an end. That’s mostly because it needs to end on its own terms. There is so much going on in the digital space, and we need to see Nathan get some sort of justice for his death while helping to create a more equal afterlife for all.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

You

There are some shows that need to come to an end before they run the risk of dragging on the same old story. There are only so many ways that you can tell some tales, and You on Netflix is one of those shows. It has a wonderful premise to start, bringing us a look at toxic love and obsession, but eventually, Joe Goldberg needs to get what’s coming to him.

That’s something that could happen in 2025. We’d like to say it will, but you just never know. Joe is like a cat with nine lives. What we do know is that Joe gets one last obsession, and it comes to Netflix sometime next year.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonthan Byers, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Stranger Things

With Stranger Things just wrapping up production, there is a lot of hope that we’ll get to see the episodes next year. Thankfully, Netflix confirmed the final season will release in 2025. Stranger Things brought an excellent mixture of period drama (yes, the 1980s are period dramas now!) and supernatural thriller.

One of the things about having shows that involve kids is that they grow up. It’s harder to mask a 20-something to look in their pre-teens or teens than it is to make a 30-something look early 20s. This is a series that needed to wrap up its tale, though, and it makes a change for Netflix to offer that.

BEL-AIR -- “Don’t Look Back” Episode 210 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Bel-Air

While there were a lot of naysayers about Bel-Air on Peacock, this series ended up being a great dramatic version of the comedy we fell in love with. Peacock has renewed the show for a fourth and final season, and there is a great chance that it could be one of the shows we’re bidding farewell to in 2025.

Four years makes a lot of sense for a show that involves a high school storyline. After all, there are four years of high school. We’ve seen shows try to continue the tale, whether it’s through the characters going to college, like The Vampire Diaries, or skipping over the college years like One Tree Hill. They’ve just never had the magic that made the first set of years so successful, so Bel-Air may have a benefit here coming to an end soon.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai

Finally, it’s all about The Karate Kid revival series that we didn’t think we needed when it first came out. Netflix did a great thing saving the show after its cancellation by YouTube. We’ve seen how two enemies can become allies and then friends—because, let’s face it, Daniel and Johnny are now friends!

Cobra Kai is ending with its third and final part of season 6 in 2025. It’s needed considering the cliffhanger that the sixth season wrapped up with when it returned at the end of 2024. There are still a lot of questions, especially about Mr. Miyagi’s past.