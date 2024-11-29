28 shows coming to Netflix in December 2024
Netflix is unleashing a great slate of TV shows to close out 2024, so here’s what’s coming!
2024 closes out in December and with most network shows on hiatus, it’s a great time to catch up on Netflix shows! The streamer is keeping it busy with a couple of new shows alongside some others making their debut. That includes the long-awaited second season of one of the hottest TV shows of the last decade! There’s a lot to see so here’s a quick look at what’s coming to Netflix in December!
Black Doves (December 5)
Keira Knightley is the latest movie star to headline her own streaming TV show, and this part seems perfect for her. She plays the wife of a British politician who’s really a deep cover agent for the Black Doves, a secret spy organization. The death of a colleague has her teaming up with her former lover to find a link between the London underworld and a coming crisis. Knightley is a great choice for the part, and the show seems to be a top action piece that can be used as a fun thriller for the holiday season.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (December 9)
The beloved baking series has a pair of holiday specials mixing some popular past contestants for some fun competitions. Expect some unique twists on holiday treats and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and more are ready to throw in their usual hijinks. It’s the perfect sweet watch fitting the holiday season.
One Hundred Years of Solitude (December 11)
Based on the 1967 novel, this Columbian drama focuses on seven generations of a family living in a seemingly utopian magical town called Macondo. As the family lives their lives, they slowly realize a curse exists that may ruin their attempts at making this “utopia” work well. The novel has long been hailed as a great work and the TV show looks to do it justice for a bold new drama.
No Good Deed (December 12)
An all-star cast highlights this dark comedy from the creators of Dead to Me: Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary, and O-T Fagbenle among others. Kudrow and Romano are the owners of a fantastic 1920s Spanish-style villa in California. Three couples all vie to buy it, and soon, they are in a wild competition for their dream home. What none of them know is the owners are hiding a dangerous secret about the house that can make it a nightmare purchase. It looks like a fun dark comedy and the cast alone should make it a must-watch for another good Netflix dark comedy.
The Equalizer Seasons 1-3 (December 16)
The latest CBS hit to arrive on Netflix; viewers can enjoy the first three seasons of this reboot of the 1980s TV show that inspired the hit Denzel Washington films. Queen Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a former black ops soldier raising her daughter in New York. She also hires herself out to help people in danger that the authorities ignore. The action is terrific, with a good supporting cast, and each season is amping things up. If you missed it on CBS, this is a good way to catch up on the hit series.
Virgin River Season 6 (December 19)
The smash hit romance is back for another year of drama. The big plot of the season is Mel and Jack prepping for their spring wedding, which is the biggest event for the town. It’s likely there will be a few roadblocks on the way to the altar as the other characters handle their romances, heartbreaks, undoubtedly some sort of disaster and more. Yet that’s what makes fans keep coming back and Season 6 may be the best yet for the series.
Squid Game Season 2 (December 26)
Three years after Squid Game became the most stunning sensation on television, the second season is finally here. One would think Gi-hun would want nothing to do with the Squid Game after winning it. Instead, he’s returning for another round, not for the cash prize but to get revenge on the people behind it. A new wave of contestants will engage in brand new “games” that have a lethal edge. If it’s half as amazing as the first season, viewers are in for a wild time as the Games begin once more.
Need even more to add to your list? Check out the below:
December 1: A Different World (Seasons 1-6)
December 3: Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (2024)
December 4
- Churchill at War (Limited Series)
- Tomorrow and I (Season 1)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3)
December 5
- Beastars (Season 3 – Part 1)
- Black Doves (Season 1)
- Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Season 1)
December 6
- A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (2024)
- Echoes of the Past (Season 1)
December 9
- Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)
- Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
December 10
- Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024)
- Polo (Season 1)
- Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1)
December 11
- One Hundred Years of Solitude (Season 1)
- Queer Eye (Season 9)
December 12: No Good Deed (Season 1)
December 13: 1992 (Limited Series)
December 16: The Equalizer Seasons 1-3
December 17: Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It (2024)
December 19
- The Dragon Prince (Season 7)
- Virgin River (Season 6)
December 24: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (2024)
December 25
- Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers (LIVE – 10a ET pre-show – 12p kick-off)
- Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs. Texans (LIVE – 3p ET pre-show – 3.30 kick-off)
December 26: Squid Game (Season 2)
December 31: Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-Ful Mind at Radio City Musical Hall (2024)