The 3 best shows you need to catch up on before the season finales arrive

Summer TV is officially upon us, and we've seen so many good shows come to an end lately that created some epic cultural moments. I'm talking about Euphoria, The Boys, Off Campus, The Boroughs, For All Mankind, and more great shows from Netflix, HBO, Apple TV, and all the biggest streamers.

Before the summer season heats up with House of the Dragon season 3 and more big summer releases, there are a few great shows nearing the end of their current season that you need to watch right now or risk missing out.

Let's get the list started with Your Friends and Neighbors.

Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV+

Your Friends and Neighbors

Season 2 finale date: June 5, 2026

A good friend has been recommending Your Friends and Neighbors since the first season premiered on Apple TV in April 2025. As the series gets close to the end of the second season, I'm finally catching up, and I have to admit that this is easily one of the best shows of the last two years. Jonathan Tropper's Apple TV series is absolutely fantastic.

Everything about Your Friends and Neighbors is great: the cast, the story, the short break between seasons, and all of it! Jon Hamm stars in the series as Coop, a wealthy man who is down on his luck after he catches his wife sleeping with a former NBA player. After some unfortunate things happen at work, Coop finds himself stealing from his wealthy friends and neighbors to keep up his lavish lifestyle.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 comes to an end on Friday, June 5, so you will have a hard time catching up before the season 2 finale. But, if you start now, you'll definitely be ready for season 3, which is already in the works.

Widow's Bay- Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay

Season 1 finale date: June 17, 2026

Widow's Bay is my favorite show on TV right now, and it has been since it premiered on April 29. The first season of the Apple TV horror comedy series is winding down soon, but you definitely have enough time to catch up before the season ends on June 17.

Created by Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay stars Matthew Rhys, Katie O'Flynn, and Stephen Root. The series is set in the small island town of Widow's Bay, where Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is struggling to turn the New England oasis into the next Martha's Vineyard. The only problem is the town is definitely cursed, and Tom's efforts to bring in tourism as an industry are putting lives at risk.

So far, we've seen eight episodes of the 10-episode first season, and it's getting so good. If you need a show to watch right now, this is my top recommendation. This show is just such a breath of fresh air, the perfect show that we needed to get summer started.

(L-R): Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Dutton Ranch

Season 1 finale date: July 3, 2026

There are several other Apple TV shows that I could have picked for the final spot on this list, like Star City, the For All Mankind spinoff that just premiered, or even Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, but I decided to switch it up. There's a Yellowstone spinoff that's gaining some momentum on Paramount+ that warrants your attention.

Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are officially back in the first season of Dutton Ranch. After the events of the Yellowstone finale, things didn't quite work out for the couple, who quickly find themselves down in Texas trying to make things work.

Dutton Ranch premiered on Paramount+ on May 15, and so far, we're about halfway through the season. You have a lot longer to catch up on Dutton Ranch than Your Friends and Neighbors or Widow's Bay. The first season comes to an end on July 3, but I highly recommend getting started now. The season is just starting to heat up!

We're recapping and covering all three of these shows at Show Snob every week. Check back after each episode for all the latest news and thoughts about Dutton Ranch, Your Friends and Neighbors, and Widow's Bay!