Joe may not be able to resist his dark desires in You season 5 (Final season trailer)

Holy moly, what a preview of You season 5! Netflix finally shared the trailer for the final season, and boy did it deliver. I mean, that's an understatement. I was not expecting us to get so many teases and takeaways for what we can expect in these final episode. And it's got us so pumped!

You season 5 premieres Thursday, April 25, 2025 on Netflix. This season is a total of 10 episodes to wrap up Joe Goldberg's story as he makes his way back to where the killer tale all began - New York City. Before we get into the details of everything we've learned from the video, check out the trailer below!

What the You season 5 trailer reveals

Ok, wow. I don't even know where to start. Well, it's clear based on how there's a more grown up Henry - Love and Joe's son - that there's a time jump. And Netflix's Tudum confirmed that season 5 takes place three years after the events of the fourth season. So as we see in the trailer, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) are living their best life as a power and wealthy couple. Plus, Joe hasn't fixated on or killed anyone in the last three years since Rhys, per Tudum.

Though it looks like that's about to change with the introduction of Bronte, played by The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer. We know Joe has a history of imagining things that aren't there. That was what happened with the appearance of Rhys in season 4. So whether Joe and Bronte actually have that connection, and I wonder if she knows who he is. Though it seems like everyone in NYC does at this point because of his wealthy status and killer secrets coming out. We'll get to that in a moment.

Or, is Joe imagining all of this with Bronte because of his new obsession? Also, dude. You had Love who was a killer like you and then you have Kate who has accepted you're a murderer. You have had two great women, what else could you possibly want? But clearly, Joe just can't help himself or control those dark desires.

You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in episode 502 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Will Joe be brought to justice in the final season?

This now brings us to a very intriguing aspect that I'm really looking forward to. And that's the fact that Joe is very likely not going to be able to run from his past any longer. Now this has been teased in the synopsis and teasers before. But what those were really alluding to is that social media and the newspapers may be on his trail. And now that he's married to Kate, he's not as anonymous as he once was. Plus, there's so many people still alive that know his secret. You can't keep everyone quiet, no matter how hard Joe tries. He has been messy and has multiple loose ends.

There's Ellie and Dr. Nicky, the Conrads, Nadia who Joe framed for Edward's murder and is seen in prison in the trailer, Marienne, and more. I'm also interested to know how Joe gets custody of his son back since he left him with Dante and his husband Lansing. There's so much to look forward to!

Along with the trailer, Netflix also revealed a bunch of new first-look images of You season 5 that includes other new cast members Anna Camp who plays both of Kate's twin sisters Reagan and Maddie, and Griffin Matthews as her half-brother Teddy. Check them out below!

You. (L to R) Madeline Brewer as Bronte, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 501 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

You. (L to R) Anna Camp as Reagan Lockwood, Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Anna Camp as Maddie Lockwood in episode 502 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

You. (L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood, Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood in episode 505 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

