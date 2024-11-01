3 great shows like Outlander to give you all the feels (and some adventure too!)
If I'm being honest, I don't think there's a show that's at the same level as Outlander. There's just so many elements that make this series stand out. It's truly one of the best shows ever made. And you can't change my mind.
However, that doesn't mean there aren't other great series' out there for your viewing pleasure that will give you some of those same Outlander feels, and take you on an adventure too. Here's 3 great shows like Outlander. And you're going to need something to fill your time as we wait for season 7 part 2, and even after that!
Bridgerton
Stream 3 seasons on Netflix
When you think of Outlander, Bridgerton may not be the first show that comes to mind. However, there's actually more similarities between the two series' than you'd think. While the Netflix drama doesn't have fantasy and time-traveling elements, it really comes in close with the same level of romance and even plot twists that Outlander delivers!
The beautiful costumes each season are so pleasing to the eye, and remind me of Outlander season 2 when Jamie and Claire were in Paris. There's also the fact that the leads of Bridgerton season 1, Daphne and Simon, end up having to get married due to some circumstances just like Jamie and Claire. But really, if you want some love stories to swoon to just like our beloved Frasers, this one is for you! There's currently three seasons of Bridgerton, with season 4 in the works.
A Discovery of Witches
Stream all 3 seasons on AMC+ and Netflix
Another couple that definitely gives us all the feels are Diana and Matthew from A Discovery of Witches! This one gets more into the fantasy elements than Outlander, but that doesn't mean it's not as enjoyable. One of the main themes is the fact that Matthew and Diana have to fight for their love and face many obstacles, just like Jamie and Claire. The two really can't catch a break, and the central couple of the AMC series is the same.
What I also like about the show is the fact that there's supernatural politics involved, with the series even featuring the Congregation with representatives of vampires, demons, and witches. And after the romance of it all if there's one thing that describes Outlander, it's the political climate Jamie and Claire are constantly in. ADOW is definitely going to give you similar Outlander vibes just by these two elements.
Black Sails
Stream all 4 seasons on Starz and Netflix
Black Sails will be easy for you fellow Outlander fans to access since this show is also on Starz! The historical drama is all about pirates, and the one pirate we dealt with in Outlander is Stephen Bonnet. And none of us want to relive that. However, this crew is a lot more likable and goes on many adventures, even though there's still darker pirates. With Jamie, Claire, and the rest of the Frasers' stories taking them to so many places and dealing with so many things, you can say they have some of their own adventures. Including on a ship.
One of my personal favorite elements about Outlander is the fact that there's constant character development. And even seven seasons later, these characters still manage to surprise us and go through difficult circumstances that shape who they are. And Black Sails is no different. The series does a really great job of achieving this as well, which gives more depth to this tale.