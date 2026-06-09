4 Netflix shows to watch in June, including a new Harlan Coben thriller

After several months with a lot of big new shows, Netflix has a quieter month of new shows on the way in June 2026, but there are still four Netflix shows worth watching, including a new Harlan Coben thriller.

Netflix kicked off 2026 with a new Harlan Coben series, Run Away, and it was a massive hit. Thankfully, Netflix isn't making fans wait all that long for the next series based on Coben's works. I Will Find You premieres on June 18, 2026. It's the first of Coben's Netflix shows that's actually set in America. The rest have been English, French, Polish, Spanish, and Argentine original series.

Before we get to I Will Find You, there are a few more Netflix shows to watch this June. One is already rising up the ranks of the Netflix Top 10.

The Witness. (L to R) Jahsaiah Williams as Alex Hanscombe, Jordan Bolger as André Hanscombe, in The Witness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Witness

Release date: June 4

Created by Rob Williams

Cast: Jordan Bolger, Jahsaiah Williams, Max Fincham, and Kerry Godliman

The Witness premiered on Netflix on June 4, so it's already been out for a few days. It's already a Netflix hit. The series is based on the true story of the murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992. She was killed during a day out at the park with her young son, Alex Hanscombe, but he was the only witness.

The series is based on the memoir Letting Go by Alex Hanscombe. The series tells the story of the investigation immediately after the murder and as it continued through the years.

There are only three episodes in The Witness, and it's definitely one of the best new shows to watch on Netflix.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 501 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. © 2025.

Sweet Magnolias season 5

Release date: June 11

Created by Sheryl J. Anderson

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, and Chris Medlin

Sweet Magnolias is back for season 5 on June 11, more than one year after the fourth season. It sounds like the new season will pick up right where things left off. Here's the synopsis, via Netflix:

"Maddie isn't the only one grappling with the demands of a new job in Season 5. Multiple citizens of Serenity seek balance and happiness while chasing dreams, navigating old and new relationships, and redefining what they want from themselves and each other. From Serenity to New York and beyond, the Magnolias meet challenges with passion, humor, love—and margaritas."

It will be interesting to see what happens after Sweet Magnolias season 5. It has not been announced that this will be the final season, so if it pulls a good enough rating, we should be heading back to Serenity for Sweet Magnolias season 6.

We'll share more updates about the future of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

I Will Find You. Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #102 of I Will Find You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

I Will Find You

Release date: June 18

Created by Robert Hull

Cast: Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Erin Richards, Jonathan Tucker, Madeleine Stowe, Clancy Brown, Logan Browning, Vas Saranga, and Chi McBride

I Will Find You is definitely the most highly anticipated Netflix show coming this month, and that's saying something considering Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premieres a week later. I think that speaks to just how many Netflix viewers love the shows based on Harlan Coben's books.

I Will Find You is based on Coben's book of the same name, and it tells the story of David, played by Sam Worthington, who is stuck in prison, convicted of murdering his son. When news comes that his son might actually be alive, he tries to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Of all of Coben's shows, this one might have the best cast, and that's high praise. We've seen some massive stars in Coben's shows, but it doesn't get much bigger than Worthington and Milo Ventimiglia.

I Will Find You has potential to be the biggest of the bunch. I can't wait to see how this show performs when it arrives later this month. We'll be recapping and covering the series on Show Snob!

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 poster. Courtesy of Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

Release date: June 25

Created by Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, and more

Last but not least, Avatar: The Last Airbender is the final Netflix show you need to be watching this month. The second season arrives on June 25, more than two years after the first season premiered on Netflix. Of course, fans grew quite impatient during that time, but it's super exciting that the wait is finally over.

The second season continues Aang's (Gordon Cormier) journey to defend his people from Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and the Fire Nation after a small but not insignificant victory at the end of the season. This time, instead of just defending their homes, Aang is on a mission to make a key alliance to turn the tide of the war and stop the Fire Nation once and for all.

There's no doubt this is going to be one of the biggest Netflix shows of the summer. On top of that, Avatar: The Last Airbender season 3 is already in the works. Hopefully, we won't have to wait so long between seasons. The good news is that production has already finished on season 3, so it likely won't be that long of a wait.

Those are the four biggest Netlix shows to watch in June! We'll share more news about upcoming Netflix new releases this summer as we find out.