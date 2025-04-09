Here's what to know so far about Harlan Coben's next Netflix show I Will Find You

Harlan Coben adaptations have taken over Netflix. In 2025 alone, the streamer has rolled out three new thriller series: Missing You, Just One Look and Caught. Coming up next is the television series adaptation of Coben's 2023 bestselling novel I Will Find You, and so much anticipation is already building.

The mystery thriller was first announced to be in the works back in November 2024. Its greenlighting wasn’t unexpected, as Coben has an ongoing partnership with Netflix, where his novels are to be adapted into English-language and foreign-language series or films. The streaming giant decided to hand out an eight-episode order for I Will Find You, with Robert Hull as the showrunner and writer. You might recognize Hull from his past writing credits on shows such as Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, Gotham, Pennyworth and Monarch. He's also signed on as an executive producer on I Will Find You along with Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, and John Weber. In addition, Coben is co-creator and executive produces through his Final Twist Productions.

Like all of the other Coben adaptations on Netflix, I Will Find You is a limited series. This means the story will be told in a single, self-contained season with no plans for additional seasons. While Coben's past shows have been set in the United Kingdom, Spain, Argentina, Poland, and France, this series will mark the first time his work is set in the United States.

I Will Find You plot and cast

The plot follows David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his son. However, he's actually innocent. When he receives new evidence that suggests his son might still be alive, David must break out of prison to uncover the truth and prove his innocence.

First to join the cast was Sam Worthington, who is best known for starring as Jake Sully in the Avatar franchise. He will portray the main character, David Burroughs. Besides the Avatar movies, you might've recently watched him in the films Lift, The Exorcism, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 and Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

On March 31, four new cast additions were announced. They were Britt Lower (Severance), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Erin Richards (The Crown), and Milo Ventimgilia (This Is Us). Netflix provided us with the character descriptions for each actor just mentioned.

Britt Lower as Rachel Mills, David’s ex-sister-in-law and a former decorated reporter whose life fell apart after she was fired. When she discovers evidence suggesting an incredible secret, Rachel views it as a once-in-a-lifetime story that could be her ticket back to journalism.

Milo Ventimiglia as Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend, who remains her close friend and confidant. He is from a prominent Boston family and finds purpose in working for his family’s philanthropic foundations.

Logan Browning as Sarah Greer, a member of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force in Boston alongside legendary agent Max Williams. Together they have become a valuable duo for the bureau, catching some of the country’s most notorious fugitives — until the Burroughs case threatens to upend everything they’ve worked for.

as Sarah Greer, a member of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force in Boston alongside legendary agent Max Williams. Together they have become a valuable duo for the bureau, catching some of the country’s most notorious fugitives — until the Burroughs case threatens to upend everything they’ve worked for. Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason, David’s ex-wife and a talented and compassionate pediatric surgeon. Cheryl still grieves the loss of her son, but has worked hard to rebuild her life. When her ex-husband, David, breaks out of prison, long-buried secrets threaten to unravel everything she’s built.

Then, on April 2, it was reported that Echoes star Jonathan Tucker had joined the cast of the upcoming limited series playing the role of Police Sergeant Adam Mackenzie. Adam is David's close friend who is there to offer support in any way possible. The latest to join the mystery thriller series is Chi McBride (Hawaii Five-0), portraying the role of Max Williams. Max is a highly respected and experienced member of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. He is determined to track down David no matter the cost.

As reported by Hollywood North Buzz, the cameras are set to start rolling in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, 2025, before wrapping up on Aug. 19, 2025. While an official release date has not been announced yet, this production timeline suggests a release by the end of the year is unlikely. A 2026 release seems more probable, with an early 2026 debut being a strong possibility. Recent Coben Netflix series like Fool Me Once and Missing You were released early in the year, so it's possible that I Will Find You could follow a similar release timeline.

