This month has some great additions to streaming overall, and that includes on Hulu too. The streamer's content is a little light this month, but that doesn't mean we're not excited about what is coming. Here's three shows coming to Hulu in May 2025 that might be worth your time!

Welcome to Wrexham season 4

Release date: Friday, May 16, 2025

If you miss seeing Rob McElhenney as we wait for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's season 17 premiere in July, then you'll want to check out his docuseries Welcome to Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds! The fourth season premieres May 15 on FX, and will stream on Hulu the next day on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The first two episodes will be released on premiere day, followed by one new installment weekly until the finale. Since the start of the show, we've been on this journey with the two actors and their U.K. football (soccer) team they own and are trying to grow. This season, Wrexham AFC is facing major competition from Birmingham FC, which is owned by former American football player Tom Brady.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

Release date: Wednesday, May 21

This time in the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, the show is taking us all the way to the Austrian Alps to see how Masha plans to treat the nine people coming to her for help. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, May 21 with the first two episodes. They will be followed by one weekly until the finale on July 2. We shared the synopsis below:

"Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

FX's Adults - Premieres Wednesday, May 28

Adults

Release date: Thursday, May 29

An all-new seres is a comedy on FX called Adults. The premise of the series is giving It's Always Sunny vibes a bit, but this group of friends is younger. All in their 20s, the New Yorkers are at least trying to be good, even though they're not and hardly adults yet. The five friends go through the difficulty of adulting - from taking on responsibilities, improving at work, "navigating the healthcare system," relationships, and so much more, per the synopsis.

Will they be able to get through it all together? Perhaps as Billie, Paul, Issa, and Anton are all living in their friend Samir's childhood home now, trying to figure life out. The comedy premieres May 28 on FX, but will drop all 8 episodes on Hulu the next day on Thursday, May 29. I'm sure we're in for some great laughs and shenanigans.