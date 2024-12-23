Looking back, Prime Video had some great releases this year including The Boys season 4, My Lady Jane, and two series' in the Citadel franchise. These were definitely impressive! However, unfortunately there's also some shows that just didn't meet our expectations. And a couple of these were big releases where we were expecting more. Here's 3 most disappointing Prime Video shows from 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2

Going into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, I was actually excited because it seemed like a lot was going to happen in the story and there was a great dilemma for Galadriel since she knows who Sauron really is. And in promoting the show, the cast shared how the stories would overlap rather than be separated the way it was in season 1 because Sauron is a threat to everyone.

Even with all of this, season 2 did not manage to keep my attention. And frankly, it was really boring at times. I just wasn't invested in what was happening which is a true shame because there was a lot of potential. Prime Video has not revealed its renewal status, but it is likely. Since the first season was so well done, perhaps the fantasy drama deserves one more shot. We'll see what happens.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

It hurts my heart to have the Mr. and Mrs. Smith Prime Video series on this list, but we've got to be truthful. Donald Glover is one of my favorite actors, and I was really looking forward to this one. However, this show was a disappointment. The story was so slow I felt myself zoning out. Don't even ask me how I managed to get through the whole season.

The relationship between Jane and John was jarring and I didn't feel like I was shipping them by the end of the season. Which is one of the main points we were supposed to take away from the story. It's not clear whether there's a season 2 just yet. And even if there is, Glover and Maya Erskine may not even return. There's rumors it's possible this could turn into an anthology series. Which, no thank you.

Cruel Intentions

There's a reason classic movies and shows should stay as they are without any reboots. I am so sick of all these streamers and networks taking these gems and remaking them. I'm sorry, but name one reboot that turned out to be better or even as good as the OG. You're not going to get that, and that includes Prime Video's Cruel Intentions.

What I think is one of the problems with reboots is that if you do one based on an older movie or show, you have to find a way to make it modern as well. However in doing so, you don't gain those turning in for the nostalgic feels. And if it's done poorly, you don't gain a new audience either. Unfortunately for the Cruel Intentions series, that's exactly what happened. The story was uninteresting and is an easy pass. Prime Video has not announced the show's renewal or cancellation yet.