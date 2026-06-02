3 new HBO shows to watch in June 2026

June 2026 is a big month on HBO, with some of the most anticipated premieres of the year finally arriving.

After a relatively quiet month in May with no big premieres to speak of, June will be an exciting collection of new and returning shows that will appeal to a wide range of fans. This includes the return of HBO’s biggest show as well as one of the network’s most legendary stars.

Many HBO viewers have already marked June 2026 in their calendars as it brings the return of House of the Dragon for its third season. Meanwhile, after creating one of HBO’s biggest comedies with Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David is also back on HBO with a new comedy project. That and more await fans this month on HBO.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight of The World)

Premiere date: June 7

Though he is already an accomplished legend in the music world, following Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul, he has also become an acclaimed filmmaker with a skill for diving deep into the world of music. So it will come as a great pleasure that Questlove is returning with his latest music documentary, taking a look at one of the most influential groups of all time.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight of The World) focuses on the group that transcended genres with a mix of jazz, R&B, pop, disco, and more. The documentary features interviews with several surviving members of Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as prominent figures who were influenced by the music, including Lionel Ritchie, Stevie Wonder, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

House of the Dragon

Premiere date: June 21

Certainly, the biggest show for HBO in June is the return of House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spinoff is back for its third season, and with the announcement that the series will close out its story in season 4, there is added anticipation for what is in store.

House of the Dragon continues to examine the brutal and destructive civil war between House Targaryen, a showdown that became known in Westeros as the Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenyra’s Blacks face off with the Greens of King’s Landing for control of the Iron Throne. However, they are all on a collision course that will bring about the beginning of the end for the Targaryen dynasty.

House of the Dragon’s return comes after the debut of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which may have stolen some of its thunder as the best of the Game of Thrones spinoffs. However, with the war in full swing and some big battles coming this year, House of the Dragons season 3 could end up winning over a lot of fans.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America

Premiere date: June 26

One of HBO’s biggest stars of the past is returning to the network for what is sure to be a must-watch comedy series for many fans. Years after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David is back with a much different show, yet one that still captures his signature sense of humor in a perfect way.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is a new sketch comedy series that will explore some of the biggest and most influential moments in American history through the lens of David’s unique perspective. Seeing David’s unenthused reaction to the end of World War II and the American Revolution is a perfect setup for big laughs.

David will appear in the show alongside some exciting celebrity guest stars, including Jon Hamm, Kathryn Hahn, Vince Vaughn, and David’s longtime comedy pal Jerry Seinfeld. Former President Barack Obama, who also serves as a producer, will also appear in a cameo.