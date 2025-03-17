3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (March 17-23)

It's the week of St. Patrick's Day, and you're going to feel lucky when you learn about the best new shows debuting on Netflix and other streaming services during the week of March 17. Once again, there's a full week's worth of new titles, from a murder mystery binge-watch to two chilling weekly series that you need to make room for on your watch list.

On top of the new shows making their arrivals this week, it's also a big week for our favorite weekly streaming series. Severance season 2 comes to an end with its surely shocking finale on March 21, while Hallmark's hit series When Calls the Heart concludes season 12 on March 23. There's also new episodes of The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, The Wheel of Time, and more.

Wondering which new shows you have to add into your schedule after finishing Long Bright River on Peacock and Adolescence on Netflix? We're sharing three shows coming to Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix this week, beginning below with Grey's Anatomy veteran Ellen Pompeo's gripping new Hulu limited series Good American Family.

Good American Family premieres on Hulu

If you're a devout Grey's Anatomy fan and have been wondering why Ellen Pompeo has had a decreased on-screen presence in her leading role as Meredith Grey, you're finally going to find out starting this week. For the first time since starring in the landmark ABC medical drama series, Pompeo takes on a new role in the Hulu limited drama series Good American Family.

Based on the unbelievable true story, the series centers on Kristine and Michael Barnett, who adopt Natalia Grace, a child with dwarfism. However, as Natalia becomes a part of their lives, they question if she's actually a child. The eight-episode series debuts on Wednesday, March 19 with two episodes, and thereafter, one episode will be released weekly until the finale on April 30.

Happy Face debuts on Paramount+

Are you ready for a new show from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King? Prepare for a seriously chilling true crime series that will give you a real spook. On Thursday, March 20, Paramount+ debuts its new drama Happy Face, which is based on the story of the Happy Face Killer, played by Dennis Quaid, from the point of view of his adult daughter Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford).

The series gains its inspiration from Melissa Moore's podcast, also titled Happy Face, and her memoir Shattered Silence. Happy Face also stars James Wolk as Melissa's husband Ben and David Harewood as daytime talk show host Dr. Greg. Paramount+ drops two episodes on March 20 with six more released weekly until the finale on May 1.

The Residence drops on Netflix

While you're waiting for Bridgerton season 4, Shonda Rhimes made sure to deliver another series that you will definitely get hooked on. Trading romance for mystery, The Residence debuts on Thursday, March 20 and places us right in the center of a shocking murder that shakes up the White House during a state dinner. Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) arrives on the scene to crack the case.

The series takes inspiration from the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brewer in its portrayal of the behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the White House. But the fictional murder scandal and its investigation are one of a kind. The Residence boasts a stacked ensemble cast and an unmissable whodunnit!