3 new TV shows you need to watch in January 2026

January is jam-packed (or should I say JAN-packed) with new and returning television shows across broadcast and streaming platforms. With new seasons of fan-favorites like The Pitt, The Traitors, Shrinking, Tell Me Lies, Industry, The Night Manager and Bridgerton on so many people's minds, some upcoming series premieres might get lost in the shuffle, but there are so many shows worth checking out!

The most popular genre for shows debuting in January 2026 seems to be thrillers and mysteries, with many streaming platforms launching their own series in this genre this month (like Netflix's His & Hers, Peacock's Ponies, Prime Video's Steal, and Paramount+'s Coldwater to name a few). But new shows do cover a wide variety of genres this month, and here are 3 I think you should consider adding to your must-watch list!

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman, and Helena Bonham Carter, this three-part miniseries adaptation of the 1929 mystery novel is coming to Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Described as a witty and fast-paced drama, the story follows a young sleuth named Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent as she attempts to uncover what really happened when a practical joke made at a country house party turn deadly.

Set in 1925 England, in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials it will be up to Bundle to unravel the "chilling plot that will change her life," and crack open what's at the heart of the mystery. This miniseries is perfect for anyone who wants to dive into a murder mystery and crime series without having to commit to a longer season (especially since there is just so much TV to catch up on this month).

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel takes place about a century before we meet Ned Stark in Winterfell. In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, we'll meet Ser Duncan the Tall, who wanders Westeros with his unlikely squire called Egg (a nickname for Aegon Targaryan). In this era, the Targaryan family still holds power on the Iron Throne, but the events are long after the other popular prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Also on HBO, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas by George R.R. Martin, and follows Dunk as he navigates the dark cities of Westeros while trying to make his way in the world as a true and honorable knight (even though he's perceived as not being very good at it). The first episode premieres Sunday, Jan. 18, with new episodes airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max.

Wonder Man

All eyes are on the latest project from Marvel Television, and having created quite the buzz on the internet with its latest trailer, Wonder Man should be on your must-watch list in January 2026. Wonder Man isn't about a super hero (even though he secretly is one), but about an actor desperate to play a super hero in a major film. (So meta!)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, an actor determined to land the role in a blockbuster superhero movie, and the series follows him as he teams up with a seasoned actor to help him book the job. But things get complex when his powers become harder to suppress, jeopardizing the dreams he's been chasing. Watch the viral trailer to get a better look at what you can expect from Marvel's Wonder Man.

Wonder Man will be streaming on Disney+ with all eight episodes dropping on Jan. 27.