4 best Jason Bateman shows, ranked

Jason Bateman has a new show to add to his incredible list of small-screen roles. Bateman stars alongside David Harbour and Linda Cardellini in the new HBO series DTF St. Louis, a dark comedy based on a real murder case. The intriguing new project follows Bateman's amazing run of hit shows that show off his comedic and dramatic skills.

Bateman grew up as a television star, appearing in countless series. However, as an adult, he has led some of the best and most influential shows of the 21st century, delivering fantastic performances in each one of them. However, among his best shows, some stand out more than others.

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Vince, Jude Law as Jake in episode 104 of Black Rabbit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

4. Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman has had such a strong television career that even his lesser efforts are well worth watching. Black Rabbit is a Netflix show that starred Jude Law as a successful New York City restaurant owner who puts everything he's built at risk when he welcomes back his troubled brother, played by Bateman.

The series weaves in criminal elements that don't always work and sometimes lead the series to some unnecessary plot turns. However, the central story of these brothers is captivating, especially with the lead performance. Bateman is excellent as the trouble-maker who refuses to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Photo: Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in The Outsider.. Image Courtesy Bob Mahoney/HBO

3. The Outsider

Even in a smaller role, Bateman stands out in a stellar series. The Outsider is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Stephen King. Bateman plays a respected small-town man who is accused of a gruesome murder. While the investigation initially seems straightforward, supernatural elements gradually begin to bleed into the case.

The Outsider delivers chills and thrills with its slow-burning style, and while it may not suit all viewers, it is a gripping experience. Bateman plays the complicated supporting role perfectly, while Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo are excellent in the lead roles.

Ozark. Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde in Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

2. Ozark

Bateman has maintained a successful television career for so long because of his ability to reinvent himself. After getting critical acclaim as a comedic actor, Bateman decided to show different sides of his talent in Ozark. The series starred Bateman as a money launderer who relocates his family to Missouri in order to pull off an ambitious job.

Ozark is a dark and brutal thriller that is a major departure from what fans knew Bateman as. He was also heavily involved behind the scenes as a director, helping to shape the movie's chilling look. The intense and violent show kept fans hooked while also featuring strong performances from Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

Henry Winkler and Jason Bateman in Arrested Development on Netflix

1. Arrested Development

Jason Bateman's best TV show is also the one that delivered him a huge comeback. After being a star in the 1980s, Bateman had largely disappeared from Hollywood only to land the lead role in Arrested Development, an inventive sitcom about a wealthy family thrown into chaos when the patriarch is arrested.

Bateman excels at playing the straight man to the cast of dysfunctional characters. However, he also plays Michael Bluth as a man who thinks he's more superior to his family members than he actually is. It cemented Bateman as a modern comedic star, and while the show itself was never a ratings hit, it has become regarded as one of the best TV comedies of the 21st century.