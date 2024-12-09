4 best shows to watch on streaming this week (Dec. 9 - Dec. 15, 2024)
We're starting a fresh new week which means there's new episodes of some of our favorite shows, as well as some premieres as well. The nice thing about streaming is that it differs from the broadcast schedule. Usually, there aren't any breaks between new episodes. And if there are, it's only a week or two long.
This week, there's lots of options including new episodes of Shrinking season 2, Bad Sisters season 2, Dune: Prophecy, Silo season 2, Landman, Yellowstone season 5, and Outlander season 7, and What We Do in the Shadows. Plus, be sure not to miss the season 1 finale ofThe Day of the Jackal.
Now all of these options are great, but we're here to focus on the new shows coming our way in the next few days. Because, you know. It's always nice to watch something new. You never know what might catch your attention. Here's 4 best shows to watch on streaming this week, Dec. 9 - Dec. 15, 2024.
Queer Eye season 9 on Netflix
Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 11. 2024
We can't wait to see Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and, Jonathan Van Ness back on our screens, and welcome new cast member Jeremiah Brent to round out the iconic group of five in Queer Eye season 9. The group will be in Las Vegas this time around to help bring about a transformative change for some people. You can expect to see a "former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence" to "a dedicated librarian in need of a change," per the synopsis. There's a total of 10 episodes to look forward to, which all drop on Netflix on premiere day.
No Good Deed on Netflix
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 12
What really happened in Lydia and Paul's home? Was there a murder there or something? We'll find out in the new dark comedy, No Good Deed, soon. Starring Lisa Kudrow as Lydia and Ray Romano as Paul, the show comes from the writers of Dead to Me. So we know it's in good hands! The couple decides to move and are selling their home, which many families want to get their hands on.
Though there's "dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside" the house that they're trying to hide, per the synopsis. Hmm. So intriguing! The 8-episode series also stars Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson. All episodes will be available to stream Dec. 12 on Netflix.
Paris & Nicole: The Encore on Peacock
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 12
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are such an iconic duo. If you were a teen in the 2000s, you understand the impact these two had. Well, they're back together again with a Peacock special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. There's a total of three episodes, which all stream on premiere day, that will feature the two best friends turning their famous song, "Sanasa," into an opera. And you definitely don't want to miss this performance! We'll see just how they're able to adapt their tune into this type of art form, the lead up to it, and of course the show itself. Get ready!
Dexter Original Sin on Paramount+ with Showtime
Premieres Friday, Dec. 13
Dexter fans get ready because the franchise is taking us back to the '90s when the titular serial killer first transitions from student to murderer in Dexter: Original Sin. When his dark urges become too much, his stepfather, Harry, comes with a plan to help Dexter find take out people "who deserve to be eliminated from society," per the synopsis. And with him working at the Miami Metro Police Station, Harry knows how to do it without Dexter getting caught. The prequel premieres Friday, Dec. 13 with the first episode on the Paramount+ with Showtime tier or Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on television through Showtime. The 10-episode season will release new installments weekly.