4 Harlan Coben shows even better than I Will Find You

I Will Find You is officially the biggest new show of 2026 so far. The Harlan Coben Netflix series topped His and Hers, which was a huge success on Netflix to kick off the year. And have more good news: I Will Find You isn't even Harlan Coben's best show.

As more fans discover the Harlan Coben shows for the first time with I Will Find You, I'm sure that there are some fans thinking that this mystery is as good as it gets. Well, it's not. That's not a knock against I Will Find You or anything like that. There's no doubt it's a solid series, but it's just not quite as good as some of Coben's other big shows.

I picked three of Coben's Netflix shows that are better than I Will Find You and one of his Prime Video shows, which means you have four of Coben's shows to watch right now, assuming you haven't seen them all.

Michael C. Hall as Tom Delaney in Safe

Safe

Safe was on our list of shows to watch after I Will Find You for one reason. It's simply the best of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows. The Rotten Tomatoes score doesn't totally reflect that, but it's substantially better than every other series.

In Safe, Tom (Michael C. Hall) is a single father of two living in a close, tight-knit community. When Tom's daughter goes missing and a number of other tragedies are discovered, Tom does everything he can to bring his daughter back... safe. See what I did there? There's more where that came from.

Hall is joined in the series by a great cast that includes Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren, Amanda Abbington, Hannah Arteron, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and more.

Hall is what makes this series. His desperation on the hunt for his missing daughter feels so real and believable, but it's the massive twists that hit like a gut punch at the end that take this series to the top of the list.

Stay Close - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021DSC_7002.nef

Stay Close

Stay Close is the most unhinged of Coben's Netflix shows, but it's also the best full-circle mystery. It's not quite at the same level as Safe, but I do believe you'll find it better than I Will Find You. The characters are a little better, but the story and twists just make for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Stay Close tells the story of Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo), a woman whose past starts to catch up with her when a detective starts to look into cold cases after a recent disappearance. Megan wants those secrets to remain hidden, but the investigation threatens to bring up questions that she doesn't want to answer.

James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage star alongside Jumbo in the series. Just the trio of those three actors is enough to put this show over I Will Find You, but the story gets better and better with each passing episode.

Harlan Coben's Shelter key art

Shelter

Next up, we have Harlan Coben's Shelter, and it's the only one that's not on Netflix. Instead, Shelter is a Prime Video original series.

Shelter premiered on Prime Video in 2023. The series tells the story of Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), a teenager who moves to a new town in New Jersey after a serious tragedy. When one of his friends goes missing, Mickey tries to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Sage Linder, Brian Altemus, and Abby Corrigan also star in the series.

Unfortunately, Shelter didn't quite have the same reach as some of the Netflix shows. Prime Video canceled it after one season, but that doesn't mean that it's not a quality show. Plus, it actually connects to Netflix's upcoming Coben series, Myron Bolitar.

Richard Armitage as Adam Price and Hannah John-Kamen as The Stranger in The Stranger

The Stranger

Finally, we have The Stranger, which is easily one of the best of Coben's Netflix shows. The series premiered on Netflix in 2020. I've mentioned this before, but The Stranger is one of the shows that put Harlan Coben's Netflix collection on the map and kickstarted an epic partnership.

The Stranger tells the story of a woman who deals in the business of secrets. When she approaches Adam Price (Richard Armitage) and tells him a secret about his wife, it kickstarts a chain of events with grave consequences, including missing people, murder, and more. As Adam tries to find his wife, a detective is also on the case.

Armitage stars in the series, along with Shaun Dooley, Siobhan Finneran, Dervla Kirwan, Jacob Dudman, Hannah John-Kamen, Anthony Head, Jennifer Saunders, and more.

We have more good news to share about Coben's Netflix shows, too. There are at least three more of Coben's Netflix shows in the works right now. We'll share more updates on those shows when we find out.