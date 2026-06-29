4 Netflix shows every Harlan Coben fan should watch after I Will Find You

I Will Find You is the most popular show in the world not named House of the Dragon right now. More than 24 million viewers watched the new Harlan Coben Netflix show in its first week on Netflix. Now, everyone is looking for another new Netflix mystery to watch right now.

Well, you're in luck! We picked four new Netflix shows released within the last year that are perfect for fans of I Will Find You and Harlan Coben. The first pick on the list is actually the show that I Will Find You knocked out of the No. 1 spot on the list of the Netflix new releases of 2026.

We also shared three more Harlan Coben Netflix shows to watch after I Will Find You. Make sure you check out those shows, too, if you haven't already.

(L to R) Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Sunita Mani as Priya in Episode #102 of His and Hers

His and Hers

His and Hers is the most exciting and unhinged of all the shows on this list. Is it the best? Well, that's up for you to decide, but it's definitely good. If you like Harlan Coben Netflix shows, His and Hers is the perfect pick for you, although it's even darker than Coben's shows.

His and Hers stars Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna Andrews, a reporter for a hit TV news program. When there's a murder in a small town, Jack is brought on as the lead detective, but his relationship with Anna threatens to derail the investigation.

The Netflix mystery is based on Alice Feeney's book of the same name, and it's been a massive success. Hopefully, we're going to hear a second season is in the works soon, but there haven't been developments on that front.

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 102 of Untamed. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Untamed

Speaking of dark mysteries, Untamed is our next pick for fans of I Will Find You and Coben's other Netflix shows. The series premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2025, and it was a massive hit. The series was renewed for season 2, and production is already underway on the new season.

Untamed stars Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a special agent who begins investigating the death of a woman in Yosemite National Park. What appears to be a tragic accident quickly turns into a murder investigation in the vast wilderness.

Untamed is definitely on the darker side compared to many of Coben's shows. You won't find one of Coben's shows as beautiful as this. Visually, it's stunning, and that's saying something considering Coben's shows are usually quite stunning, as well. There's no doubt this series is a must-watch for fans of I Will Find You.

THE BEAST IN ME. Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 101 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Beast in Me

The Beast in Me is more of a psychological thriller compared to some of the shows in the Harlan Coben Netflix collection. The series just premiered on Netflix at the very end of 2025, so it's definitely one of the more recently released mysteries you need to watch.

Claire Danes stars in the series as Aggie Wiggs, an author struggling with an idea for her next book after a major tragedy. When an alleged killer, Nile Jarvis, played by Matthew Rhys, moves in next door, Aggie and Nile strike up an interesting working relationship.

The Beast in Me is a little bit slower than fans of Coben's Netflix shows might be used to, but it's definitely a trip. Danes and Rhys are incredible performers, and they put on an epic show in this one. Plus, Rhys is having quite the moment after starring in the best new show of the year, Widow's Bay. After you watch that, you should check out The Beast in Me.

Brittany Snow as Sophie in The Hunting Wives season 1

The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives is based on May Cobb's book of the same name. The series follows Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, who ventures to Texas with her husband for work. Shortly after arriving, a teenager is killed, and Sophie looks awfully suspicious. She tries to clear her name

The Hunting Wives premiered just a few weeks after Untamed in the summer of 2025, and it was officially the Netflix surprise of the summer. It actually didn't even start as a Netflix original series. It was a Starz series until Netflix licensed it. Then, it got super popular.

Netflix picked up The Hunting Wives for a second season last year. Production on the second season wrapped this spring, so we should see season 2 premiere sometime later this year.

Tonally, The Hunting Wives is very different than most of Coben's Netflix shows, but it's a great mystery with a lot of huge twists and turns throughout. It's definitely more steamy than most of Coben's shows, too.

If I were starting over and hadn't seen any of these four shows, I would start with His and Hers. I think that's the best of the bunch, although Untamed is really good, too.

The Hunting Wives is definitely a little more of a guilty pleasure for me, but it's still such a great drama and mystery series. If I were in the mood for a psychological thriller, I would watch The Beast in Me.

Honestly, you can't go wrong with these four Netflix shows after I Will Find You, though!