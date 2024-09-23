Sorry, but it's a good thing Pretty Little Liars on Max got canceled after two seasons
Not to be a hater here, but the fact that Pretty Little Liars on Max got canceled after two seasons is a good thing in my book. Per TVLine, the streaming service has chosen not to continue forward with a season 3. Which means this is the end of the road for this group of liars. And well, I've certainly had enough.
Look, overall Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (season 1) and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (season 2) did have their good moments. But for me, the bad outweighed the ones that stood out and actually made the show interesting. I liked how the first season incorporated the moms and that whole backstory. Losing that in season 2, the horror drama lost its intrigue and uniqueness for me. And just overall, the series just didn't have the same pizzazz as the original PLL.
Plus if you really think about it, there weren't many lies and secrets when it came to the girls. They shared everything with each other, which is a great representation of female friendship. But, one of the points of the series is, you know, lies. Hence the title. Summer School honestly really lost me with the Bloody Rose and Wes reveal. It was so obvious that the mystery of guessing who it is was kind of sucked out of it for me.
It's a shame because I'm a huge fan of Bailee Madison. She's so talented! And the rest of the lovely cast members are too. Though Pretty Little Liars on Max just couldn't hold my interest, and it seems the streaming service saw the same. Though the platform did not reveal why exactly the show got canceled.
As I said before, I didn't think a Pretty Little Liars season 3 would have been necessary anyway. Yes, we have a few lingering questions that weren't addressed. But it's nothing that's a huge deal for me where I feel like the story wasn't wrapped up. Archie is seemingly still alive and out there, but in our heads we can just turn the page and imagine them all living happily ever after. Maybe Archie goes away from Millwood and terrorizes someone else. What do you think about PLL being canceled? Are you disappointed?
Both seasons of Pretty Little Liars are streaming on Max.