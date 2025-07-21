4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (July 21-27)

The past few weeks have brought some of the most exciting new shows to Netflix and other streaming services, but our good entertainment luck hasn't run out yet! There are still lots of must-watch shows headed for our watch list this summer, and this week has a handful of titles that everyone will surely be talking about until the next week's new shows.

On top of this week's new releases, we still have more than a few new episodes to look forward to from a number of hit shows. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 continues after its shocking two-episode premiere resulted in a near-death experience and a marriage proposal. Smoke further heats up on Apple TV+, The Gilded Age faces its next wedding, and Dexter's adventures continue.

While those shows and more fill out our watch lists, there's four new releases bringing some fun to the dog days of summer. Netflix debuts a new suspenseful murder mystery drama starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, South Park finally makes its return (hopefully!), and another Sterling K. Brown series looks to win big on Hulu. Here's watch you have to stream this week!

The Hunting Wives drops on Netflix

If you have already finished binge-watching Netflix's new mystery limited series Untamed over the weekend, then the streamer already has another new binge-watch ready and waiting for you. The Hunting Wives made its premiere on Monday, July 21 with all eight episodes dropping at once. The series was originally intended to be a Starz original series, but Netflix stepped in to debut the series.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman star in the show based on the book of the same name by May Cobb, in which a city girl moves to Texas and connects with a group of wives that's full of secrets. The Hunting Wives also stars Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Chrissy Metz, Jamie Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes. Add this one to your list for a twisty drama with a sense of humor!

South Park season 27 premieres on Comedy Central

It's been a long time coming for South Park fans who have been waiting for a full season of new episodes to premiere, but season 27 finally makes its arrival on Wednesday, July 23 on Comedy Central. Well, hopefully! The future of the series has been in limbo because of the Paramount merger that's currently taking place. South Park season 27 was intended to premiere two weeks earlier before getting pushed. Let's hope that the premiere finally happens at long last this week and there won't be any further delays. We need some laughs that only Cartman and co. can provide!

Washington Black debuts on Hulu

Sterling K. Brown is coming back to Hulu this week, but not in Paradise season 2 yet. There's still a fair amount of waiting until the hit political thriller returns next year, but Brown returns with his next amazing performance in the drama miniseries Washington Black, which is based on the novel by Esi Edugyan. The eight-episode series takes place in Barbados and Nova Scotia in the 1800s after a young boy takes refuge on a sugar plantation and learns from a mentor, who is played by Brown. It's surely going to be a heartbreaking and inspiring story. All eight episodes drop at once on July 23.

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 207 of The Sandman | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman season 2 volume 2 arrives on Netflix

Last but not least, this week also brings the culmination of The Sandman's second and final season. After the first volume of season 2 debuted on July 3, it's time to dive back into the last chapter of Dream's story. Five more episodes of The Sandman season 2 arrive on Thursday, July 24 on Netflix and wrap up the season as introduced in the first half. But even though the series ends after these episodes, there's still one more bonus episode to look forward to. That's right, an extra episode will be released next week. But first, see how the series officially comes to an end on July 24.

