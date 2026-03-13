4 new shows to watch this weekend (March 13-15)

It's been a quieter week for new shows this week, but there are still a few new TV shows you need to watch this weekend (Friday, March 13, to Sunday, March 15).

As usual, I tried to pick options from each of the major streaming services because I know not everyone has access to all of them. Luckily, a few of the major streamers have at least one new show to watch this week, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

For HBO, Apple TV, Peacock, Hulu, we don't have a new show to watch this week, but I shared a list of the ongoing TV shows I'd recommend for those subscribers to finish the list.

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 2 of One Piece. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2026

One Piece season 2

Release date: March 10

March 10 Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Morgan Davies, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Charithra Chandran, and Mikaela Hoover

Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Morgan Davies, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Charithra Chandran, and Mikaela Hoover Where to watch: Netflix

One Piece season 2 premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, March 10, after a two-and-a-half year break between the first and second seasons. The wait was definitely worth it, to me! Season 2 is an even bigger and better season of the series based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series and anime of the same name.

One Piece season 2 follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw-Hat Pirates on their question into the Grand Line to find Gol D. Roger's treasure, known by many as "One Piece." Along the way, the pirates cross paths with many interesting characters, new and old.

The good news is that One Piece season 3 is already in the works, so we can pretty much guarantee that fans won't have to wait almost three years between season 2 and season 3. We'll share more updates about the third season as we find out.

Young Pete Marino (Jake Cannavale), Young Kay Scarpetta (Rosy McEwen) in Scarpetta

Scarpetta

Release date: March 11

March 11 Created by Liz Sarnoff

Liz Sarnoff Cast: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, Jacob Lumet Cannavale, Hunter Parrish, and Ariana DeBose

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, Jacob Lumet Cannavale, Hunter Parrish, and Ariana DeBose Where to watch: Prime Video

If you like gritty crime dramas, Scarpetta on Prime Video is the show for you. Scarpetta is based on Patricia Cornwell's book series of the same name. The first season, which consists of eight episodes, premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 11. All eight episodes are available to stream right now.

Scarpetta tells the story of Dr. Kay Scarpetta, played by Kidman, a medical examiner in a small town who uses her expertise and abilities to solve crimes. It's like CSI but better and more of a thriller.

With an excellent cast including Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, Scarpetta is definitely the detective series to watch right now.

Virgin River S7. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in Episode #708 of Virgin River S7. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Virgin River season 7

Release date: March 12

March 12 Created by Sue Tenney

Sue Tenney Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure Where to watch: Netflix

Virgin River season 7 is back after the second-longest break in the show's seven-season history. We had about 16 months between the sixth and seventh season, which just premiered on Thursday, March 12. There are 10 episodes in season 7, and they're all available to stream on Netflix right now.

In Virgin River season 7, Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) continue their love story, celebrate their honeymoon, and look into new options to grow their family. Meanwhile, there's a lot of drama elsewhere in Virgin River involving Brie (Zibby Allen), Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Mike (Marco Grazzini), and others.

Virgin River season 8 is already in the works and should premiere in early 2027.

L-R Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Chris Saunders/Paramount+

The Madison

Release date: March 14

March 14 Created by Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Alaina Pollack, and Danielle Vasinova

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Alaina Pollack, and Danielle Vasinova Where to watch: Paramount+

The Madison was originally announced as a spinoff of Sheridan's Yellowstone, but that changed before filming started. Now, it's a standalone series, but it has some serious Yellowstone vibes, although it doesn't seem to be quite as heavy on the crime aspect of the series.

The Madison has an incredible cast led by Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and Matthew Fox. The series tells the story of a family that moves to a ranch in Montana.

Paramount+ is rolling out The Madison in a very weird release schedule. We're getting the first three episodes of the series on Sunday, March 14. Then, we're getting the final three episodes of the season on Sunday, March 21. It's bizarre, but we'll see if it works out.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

More new TV shows to watch right now

If those four new shows don't sound like something you're interested in watching right now, there are a bunch of recently released shows or shows with new episodes dropping weekly to watch this weekend. Right now, my favorites are Rooster and DTF St. Louis. New episodes of those shows arrive on Sunday nights, and we've only seen a few episodes of each series so far.

Shrinking is also my favorite show on TV right now. The Apple TV series is in its third season, but I can't recommend it enough.

Here's a few more new-ish shows to watch this weekend:

Rooster (HBO)

DTF St. Louis (HBO)

Vladimir (Netflix)

The Night Agent season 3 (Netflix)

Paradise season 2 (Hulu)

Shrinking season 3 (Apple TV)

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 (Apple TV)

Cross season 2 (Prime Video)

Monarch: Legacy of Monster season 2 (Apple TV)

Love Story (Hulu)

Stay tuned for more TV recommendations from Show Snob!