4 teen drama shows like 13 Reasons Why to watch right now

13 Reasons Why definitely wasn't a perfect show. There are some storylines that were not handled in the best way. At least, that's the general consensus among viewers. However, season 1 really was exceptional, different, and made you think about the way you treat people and how that could effect them.

The series also highlighted many mental health troubles teens go through, especially in the digital age. If you miss the teen drama and are looking for something similar to watch, here's 4 shows like 13 Reasons Why to watch right now.

Euphoria

13 Reasons Why is a very heavy watch, and you need to be able to handle reacting to some difficult situations. One of the struggles featured for the teens is drug abuse, in particular with Justin whose character truly turns heartbreaking by the end. Well, I would say the closest series to the Netflix show would be Euphoria on HBO and Max.

The show is centered around high school student Rue who is a teen addict. The story takes us through her journey of trying to get sober. The series also highlights many of the other tough situations high schoolers face like sexuality, toxic relationships, grief, and more. The teen drama currently has two seasons, with a third one in the works.

Riverdale

Riverdale is another teen drama, though it's not as dark and graphic as 13 Reasons Why and Euphoria since it aired its seven seasons on The CW. It does have a bit more of a lighthearted feel to it compared to the other shows, but there's no less drama. The first season is still one of my favorite seasons of any series, though the quality and storylines of the show did kind of continue to worsen as it went on.

Even so, if you're looking for something that will take you into the world of high school with difficulties, relationships, love triangles, and more, then Riverdale is definitely for you. Again, the show focuses a bit more on the evils that are in town rather than just the difficulties you face as a teen. But I think it would still be an enjoyable watch. One of the main characters, Jughead, also narrates the series. So it does give you a bit of that element similar to Hannah's voiceover through the tapes. All 7 seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Yellowjackets

13 Reasons Why shows us teens who react to certain situations that perhaps someone who isn't going through it wouldn't be able to relate to. Well, that's the basic and main premise of Yellowjackets on Showtime and Paramount+. Though this one is a bit more wild. Literally.

The show starts with a group of high school soccer girl champs who are traveling to nationals when their plan crashes in the wilderness. For 19 months, they're stranded and have to survive the weather, finding food sources, and not turning on each other. Well, spoiler alert. They do. There's even themes of canabalism as a precaution in case that's not your cup of tea. The first two seasons are on Paramount+, with season 3 debuting Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Season 1 is also streaming on Netflix.

Ginny and Georgia

Ginny and Georgia is one of the best shows on Netflix, and it doesn't shy away from difficult topics. Especially in season 2, there was a better focus on themes of self-harm, depression, and body image issues. These are unfortunately very common for many teens today.

A great aspect of the second season is that Ginny's father gets her to go to therapy. And when her mother Georgia joins one of the sessions, as she's one of the reasons Ginny is experiencing very complicated feelings, the two feel like they're not able to understand each other. There's work to be done, but it sends out a great message that communication is key, and therapy can help bridge those gaps. Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on Netflix.