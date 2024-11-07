[SPOILER's] death in Outer Banks season 4 finale breaks fans' hearts
My fellow Pogues, we all need a huge collective hug right now after what just happened in that Outer Banks season 4 finale. I still can't believe it. And yet, here we are. Talking about it. I don't know how we're going to recover. Alright, deep breath in, and exhale. There was a major character death in Outer Banks season 4 episode 10, and many fans are not happy.
Fans react to JJ Maybank's death in OBX
Of course all of us fans are reacting to JJ's death (💔) in OBX season 4. And I don't think you'll find one viewer who isn't upset. But some of us are affected and reacting in different ways. Some fans have accepted it and are providing positive messages in rememberance of the lovable character. While others are plain mad. And I don't blame them!
This was a really risky and shocking move for the writers to make, and it's just really hard to think about Outer Banks without JJ there. However with the motto of the group being P4L, I'm sure his spirit is going to live on through his friends and hopefully his death will not be in vain in the final season. But still, we need an outlet for our feelings and some viewers have taken to social media to do so.
One fan on X shared "Sorry but there is literally NO outer banks without jj maybank," while another said "You are telling me that the character who went through the most trauma and finally deserved a happy ending got murdered. Throw it away!" It's just so hard to put our feelings into words right now, but this is so true.
After everything he's been through, it's so heartbreaking that JJ ends up dying. However in a way, he did have everything he could've wanted - a home, friends, and love. But I just wish he had the chance to actually live and enjoy them the way he deserved.
There's other fans who probably haven't taken the rage route yet, and are still crying like I am! @alexis_cfc on X shared she wants to be left alone for the next 5-7 days. And I agree, girl. We need time to process and heal from what just happened. Honestly, I was expecting a huge plot twist but nothing like this. Goodness, gracious.
As mentioned above, there will be a fifth and final season as Outer Banks season 5 has been renewed. That does mean the story will go on without JJ. But like I said, I know the Pogues are going to remember and mention him all the time in these final episodes. Because of course they are! After all, season 4 ended with them vowing vengeance for their friend. And that's going to be their main motivation going forward. Even with the chance to have the story wrap up, one fan does not even want to see a season 5. Check out their post below:
What do you think about JJ's death? What sort of reaction and stage of grief are you in right now? Outer Banks season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.