4 underrated shows you probably missed this month

July is officially coming to a close over the next week. While we have an absolute banger of a TV month ahead in August, I wanted to take some time to share a few new TV shows that premiered this month that fans probably missed.

If there's one thing that's become clear about summer TV after covering streaming TV for more than a decade, it's that it can be quite boom or bust. Some years, Netflix packs the month of July with huge shows. In other years, we get a lot of new shows. It really just depends.

The same goes for a lot of the other streamers. Typically, the streamers are rolling out something good in July, but the quantity might not be there. That's kind of how things went this July. There have been a few big shows dominating the cycle, like House of the Dragon, while a lot of smaller shows are going under the radar.

To make sure you don't miss any of those smaller shows, I picked four underrated TV shows you need to watch right now. Let's get the list started with the new season of the Apple TV comedy series, Trying.

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall in "Trying," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Trying season 5

Premiere date: July 8

Where to watch: Apple TV

Trying season 5 premiered on July 8 on Apple TV. We're getting new episodes every week on Wednesdays through August, so you still have time to catch up.

For those who don't know, Trying stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as Nikki and Jason, a young couple who is trying to get pregnant and have a child. The series follows the ups and downs of their relationship. I won't get into any spoilers in case people haven't started the Apple TV, but it's honestly such an incredible show.

Apple TV has tapped into these comedy shows that really wade into issues that real people are experiencing every single day. From Ted Lasso to Shrinking to Trying, there's a real heartfelt component of these shows that makes them a true joy to watch.

If you like Ted Lasso or Shrinking, I promise you'll love this show!

Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," now streaming on Apple TV

Lucky

Premiere date: July 15

Where to watch: Apple TV

Lucky is a new action thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey. The series just premiered on Wednesday, July 15, and so far, we've only seen three episodes of the first season, so again, you have plenty of time to watch up before the season finale airs in August 2026.

Lucky follows Luciana "Lucky" Armstrong, played by Taylor-Joy, who goes on the run from authorities after one of her latest heists goes bad. The first season, so far, has followed Lucky as she tries to make her escape.

If you like action shows, this is definitely the one to watch on Apple TV this summer.

Hannah Waddingham in "Ride or Die” - Courtesy of Dušan Martinček/Prime

Ride or Die

Premiere date: July 15

Where to watch: Prime Video

Speaking of action shows, Prime Video just released a new action series on the same day as Lucky, but Prime Video's series, Ride or Die, is an action comedy. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham stars in Ride or Die alongside Octavia Spencer.

Ride or Die tells the story of two friends who are forced to go on the run from a group of assassins. Luckily, one of them is an assassin herself, and she's going to do everything she can to keep her friend alive.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, all eight episodes of Ride or Die were released on July 15. So, on the bright side, you can watch the full first season right now on Prime Video. On the other side, you are falling behind fans who have already binge-watched the season, so you should be careful to avoid spoilers.

Based on the response to the series so far, I have a feeling Ride or Die season 2 is going to be announced very soon.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 207 of Ransom Canyon Season 2. Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon season 2

Premiere date: July 23

Where to watch: Netflix

Ransom Canyon season 2 gets a spot on the list because it was just released on Netflix on Thursday, July 23. It's going to be super popular, but I'm willing to bet that most fans don't even know Ransom Canyon season 2 has even been released!

For those who don't know, Ransom Canyon tells the story of a small town and feuds between those ranches. I don't want to get into spoilers, but Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, and the whole gang, minus a few actors, are back for Ransom Canyon season 2. There's so much more drama to hash out after the first season, but there's also a lot of romance this season, as well.

It's been a long time since the first season of the hit Netflix series was released way back in April 2025. The good news is that we didn't have to wait way too long for the new season, especially compared to some new seasons of Netflix shows.

If you haven't watched all these shows this month, I highly recommend you get started this weekend because, remember, we have a great slate of new TV shows to watch in August 2026!