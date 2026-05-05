5 action movies that turned into great TV shows like Man on Fire

Man on Fire is the exciting new action series that brings to mind some other great shows from the genre. Based on the thriller novel by A. J. Quinnell. Kyle Killen of the same name (which was adapted as the 2004 movie starring Denzel Washington), Man on Fire stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as troubled mercenary John Creasy. Traumatized from his past mission, Creasy reluctantly takes a job that offers him a chance of redemption while also unleashing his relentless killer instinct.

The new Netflix show is an action-packed thrill ride from beginning to end, with Abdul-Mateen II delivering another stellar performance. For those who have already binged-watched the series and are hungry for more, there are some other great action shows to choose from. Like Man on Fire, these shows focus on complex heroes on dangerous missions who prove to be more than the

Reacher

When Creasy is dialed in and embraces his warrior mode, he feels like an unstoppable force. Indeed, that is the perfect way to describe the titular hero in Reacher. Based on the novel series by Lee Child, Alan Ritchson plays a former military police officer who spends his time wandering through America and taking down bad guys.

Reacher is not as damaged a hero as Creasy, but he is also not the easiest person to get along with. He is both the smartest person in the room and the strongest, and he knows it. His personality lends a little more humor than we saw in Man on Fire, but both shows focus on highly trained warriors who prefer to fight for those who can’t fight back.

24

While Man on Fire is based on a novel and heavily inspired by the previous movie adaptation, it and many other action shows owe a lot to 24. The series helped to change the perception of action series on television, and Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer set a template for television action heroes that is still followed to this day, including with Creasy.

Long before The Pitt used a similar storytelling device, 24 came up with the inventive approach of having the entire show in real time, with every episode representing an hour in the day. Even as that gimmick dragged on, Jack Bauer was a thrilling lead. He has a battered and gruff hero who crossed the line more than once but never gave up on a mission.

The Punisher

Marvel’s most bloodthirsty hero fits very nicely into Man on Fire’s formula of the troubled soldier who is still a deadly force of nature. Jon Bernthal delivered an iconic take on Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, first introduced in season 2 of Daredevil. The Netflix spinoff series dove deeper into Frank’s story, including his immense pain.

The show follows Frank’s quest for revenge and unwavering brutality in taking out criminals, sharing a remorseless approach with Creasy. However, the show also explores the trauma he has faced as a soldier and how that has brought him to some very dark places, similar to Creasy.

Bodyguard

Another series that explores the trauma of soldiers is the Netflix thriller series Bodyguard. Richard Madden gives a powerful and intense performance as David Budd, a former soldier who foils a terrorist plot in London, becoming a hero. He is then assigned to work as a personal bodyguard to a controversial politician while being drawn into a larger conspiracy.

Like Creasy, Budd is a tortured man who takes on this new task with great reluctance. However, he soon finds a purpose and is gradually drawn out of his destructive path. It is an intense and thrilling series that still ranks as one of Netflix’s best action shows.

The Terminal List

There was a time when the idea of Chris Pratt starring as a troubled Navy SEAL on the warpath would have seemed silly, but Pratt fully embraced his new action hero career in The Terminal List. Pratt plays James Reece, who, like Creasy, is haunted by a mission gone wrong. When he is targeted by some powerful enemies and loses his wife and daughter in the process, Reece goes on a mission of relentless revenge.

The Terminal List is an elevated action series, but it also addresses PTSD among soldiers. Reece is another cold and calculating hero similar to Creasy, who, once on a mission, cannot be stopped. The Amazon Prime series has grown into a larger universe, with a prequel show, Dark Wolf, and the anticipated second season still on its way.