5 animated Doctor Who episodes that fans need to watch right away

Sci-fi is a true staple of TV and has been for many decades. While the technological advances of television production have come a long way since the beginnings of sci-fi adventures on television, the messages at the heart of it stay the same. Is there more to the universe?

Doctor Who is arguably the biggest sci-fi series in the world. Spanning over six decades, over eight hundred episodes, and three movies, there isn’t another that can quite yet catch it. Being multi-generational can be fundamental to the longevity of success in any media format, and Doctor Who has that in abundance.

Recent news announcements shared that Doctor Who will be taking a break while they bring in new writers, fresh ideas, and creative turns. Whilst we do not know when the series will return and if the universe will be reset, we do know there is a new CBBC animated series in production that will target a preschool audience. But I am sure there will be some avid fans tuning in who watch the rest of the universe, so what would these fans need to see?

5. The Hoix

A very divisive episode for Who fans was the Tenth Doctor’s (lack of) adventure in season 2’s “Love and Monsters.” While the infamous villain of this episode was the Abzorbaloff, aka Victor Kennedy, played by comedian Peter Kay, who scarred the minds of many with that infamous loincloth, there was another quick feature of The Hoix in there who was literally on screen for just seconds.

The wildest thing about this is even with the figure line released by Character Options, The Hoix had their own figure, while the Abzorbaloff never did. An episode to delve into exactly who the Hoix is (even though we know they have ties to Torchwood and the Pandorica) would be a very cool insight into this mysterious alien.

4. Before Genesis of the Daleks

Back in 1975, the Fourth Doctor met the evil lead scientist of the Kaleds (a humanoid species that was based on Skaro), Davros. While there have been re-imaginings of Davros through the series since his first appearance, going back to Davros' life on Skaro before he met Four would be an interesting tale. I wonder if he would still resemble a raisin.

Daleks - Doctor Who Special 2020: Revolution Of The Daleks - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBCA

3. The adventures of Jackson Lake

Think the Sarah-Jane adventures, but with the chaotic energy of Lake. While we had an explanation at the end of 2008’s “The Next Doctor” about why Lake was confusing himself for being the real Doctor, there is a wealth of adventures that could be told about the time before that. We had the Cybershade; maybe the Dalekshade could exist in one of the episodes! Plus, another cameo from the legendary David Morrissey would be wicked.

2. Learn guitar with twelve

A staple of each Doctor is their ability to make their costumes and a couple of props specific to them, symbolic of their own interpretation of the Time Lord. Alongside those icy-cool shades, Twelve, portrayed by Peter Capaldi, brought his musical talent into the character with the random, rocky riffs he would play throughout his seasons on his electric guitar. So why not just have a little fun lesson with twelve to maybe get the next generation into playing the instrument?

1. Thirteen is back

I think it would be great to have another adventure with Thirteen that has a very fun, wacky, and alien-heavy focus. Jodie Whittaker brought her rendition of the Doctor to screens and faced some heavy storylines. Having Whittaker back voicing an animated version of herself that is somehow stuck in a 2D dimension would be pretty captivating. Especially if she ran into some iconic companions such as Clara, Martha, or Belinda. The options for returning villains for them to challenge are almost endless.

The new animated series of Doctor Who is still currently in production, and a release date is still tbc. But it will be great for a new generation to be involved with Who. Let’s hope the return of the main series is not too far away.

US fans can catch up on all episodes of Doctor Who across multiple platforms, including Disney+ for the newer seasons. UK fans can stream every episode on BBC IPlayer.