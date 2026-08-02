5 best adult animated series on Netflix that are worth every minute

There are so many amazing shows on Netflix that are available to watch at any time, but what if you’re looking for something a little more animated? I’m not talking about a kid’s cartoon, although there are plenty of kids' animated shows you can still enjoy as an adult. Today, I’m talking about the best adult animated shows.

The ones that, yeah, might be okay for older kids but are mainly made with adults in mind. And trust me, Netflix has plenty. Here are some of the best adult animated shows you can check out.

Arcane Season 2 (L to R) Ella Purnell as Jinx and JB Blanc as Warwick in Arcane Season 2. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024 | Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

Arcane

I will always bring up Arcane because while the series was popular, I truly believe it was underrated in comparison to many other big Netflix shows. The series is based on the popular video game franchise, League of Legends, and uses many of its champion characters as the characters of this series.

The premise primarily follows the rift between two cities — one above ground, Piltover, and one below, Zaun — and how it has affected the relationship between two sisters, Vi and Powder (later known as Jinx). It really is one of the best animated shows on Netflix and one you should certainly check out since there are only two seasons.

Blue Eye Samurai (L to R) Maya Erskine as Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023 | Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai needs more people to watch it because I demand it. The Netflix original animated series follows Mizu, a young woman who makes it her mission to hunt down four white men who invaded Japan and assaulted her mother, making her the “creature of shame” she is.

The animation in this is expertly done, and there have been many moments when I have just sat at my screen in surprise, watching it in all its glory. There’s a second season expected to release at some point in 2027. Even though we have a long wait ahead, it's the perfect time to watch season 1.

Stay tuned for more news about Blue Eye Samurai season 2.

DISENCHANTMENT (L to R) Abbi Jacobson as Bean and Nat Faxon as Elfo in DISENCHANTMENT. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020 | Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

Disenchantment

While my previous two suggestions were most heavily focused on drama, Disenchantment is a Netflix comedy that is great for adults. Created by Matt Groening, the same man who created The Simpsons, Disenchantment follows the alcoholic princess Bean as she travels across the land with Luci, her “personal demon,” and their companion, Elfo, who happens to be an elf.

Yes, the names aren’t very creative, but the comedy is quite funny, and I think those who are familiar with The Simpsons' style of comedy will enjoy the heck out of this fantasy twist.

There are three seasons of Disenchantment available to stream on Netflix.

BoJack Horseman season 6 - Credit: Netflix | Credit: Netflix

BoJack Horseman

I think BoJack Horseman is one of those animated shows that only comes once in a lifetime, and people love to talk about it because it’s that good. The simple premise is that the show follows the titular character, BoJack, as he tries to find meaning and his place in the world after becoming the classic “washed-up 1990s star.”

The series is interesting because it’s in a world where animals and humans coexist — like, animals fully talk here and walk around like humans. But the meaning behind each episode is deeper than you can imagine. You just might be crying by the end of this.

Devil May Cry S1. Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in Devil May Cry S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Devil May Cry

I have to give a shout-out to Devil May Cry, because this show really has a super interesting art style. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the series follows a demon hunter whom a government organization is hunting down. Oh, and he also happens to be half-demon too.

The animation style blends classic anime animation with some really cool modern-day techniques that create a unique experience. Oh, and it’s quite bloody. And a lot of fun. There are two seasons, and a third (and final) one is on the way. It really is one of the best video game adaptations.

If you decide to watch any of these, I wish you a fun time, because you won’t regret it! Stay tuned for more good adult animated shows to watch on Netflix.