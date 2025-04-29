5 best Netflix shows you probably missed in April 2025

April was a sneaky good month for new Netflix shows to watch!

Looking at the list of new Netflix shows, You starring Penn Badgley is the obvious choice to be the most-watched of the month. The final season of the Netflix original series was added on Thursday, April 23. We also had a new season of Black Mirror released on April 10.

With most viewers' attention going to those two returning shows and March hits like Adolescence and more, it's easy for a few of the best Netflix shows of April 2025 to slip through the cracks. To make sure you saw all of the good Netflix shows, we shared a list of the five best Netflix shows you probably missed this month.

Pulse

PULSE. (L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 109 of Pulse. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Medical dramas are all the rage on TV right now! With the rise of The Pitt and the release of Netflix's Pulse on April 3, it's hard not to get lost in the shuffle of all the medical dramas, first responder shows, and more. Pulse is one of the hottest shows on Netflix right now, and it's easy to see why there's so much buzz. I've been waiting for Netflix to venture into the medical drama for a long time.

Pulse tells the story of Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell), two residents at Maguire Hospital in Miami. The series follows the various medical cases they see while also making plenty of time to explore their lives.

Pulse should be renewed for season 2 soon, so you might as well start watching now!

Release date: April 3

Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse

Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Justina Machado, Jesse T. Usher, Colin Woodell, Jack Bannon, Daniela Nieves, Jessy Yates, Chelsea Muirhead, and more

North of North

North of North. Anna Lambe as Siaja in episode 101 of North of North. Cr. Jasper Savage/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

We're going all the way to the Arctic for our next series! North of North is a Netflix-CBC co-production, and it's a hit on Netflix right now! The series premiered on Netflix on April 10, and while it's popular, it probably needs a little more love to push it over the finish line to secure the season 2 renewal.

The feel-good comedy series tells the story of Siaja (Anna Lambe), an Inuk mom, who has just left a bad relationship and is trying to make it on her own in the same small town where she grew up. If you like Netflix comedies, you're going to love North of North!

Release date: April 10

Created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril

Cast: Anna Lambe, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Tanya Tagaq, Maika Harper, Keira Cooper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Simmonds, and more

The Gardener

Move over, Joe Goldberg. There's a new serial killer in town. If you thought that You was the only serial killer drama coming in April, you were wrong! The Gardener is rising up the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 after its release on April 11, and it's looking highly likely that The Gardener season 2 is going to happen on Netflix.

The Gardener is a Spanish Netflix original series. It tells the story of a young man and his mother, Elmer and La China, who run a gardening business, but also moonlight as hitmen, basically. When Elmer gets a little too close to one of his victims, he draws a little too much attention and is forced to change up the way he's always done business.

The Gardener is like You in many ways, although different in some very important ways. If you like You, I do think that you'll enjoy The Gardener on Netflix, too!

Release date: April 11

Created by Miguel Sáez Carral

Cast: Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, Catalina Sopelana, Emma Suárez, Francis Lorenzo, and more

The Glass Dome

There's no doubt The Glass Dome is the most surprising Netflix hit of the month, but it probably shouldn't be. From time to time, this Nordic noir series really catches on in the mainstream and rockets up the Netflix Top 10 for a short time. We just saw it happen with The Are Murders earlier this year, too!

While the two shows are very different, I do think fans will enjoy The Glass Dome! The series tells the story of a kidnapping survivor who returns to town years later after her mother died. When she returns, she's pulled into a mystery of a missing child whom she knows.

Release date: April 15

Created by Camilla Läckberg

Cast: Léonie Vincent, Johan Hedenberg, Johan Rheborg, Minoo Andacheh, Farzad Farzaneh, and more

Ransom Canyon

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix © 2024 | Netfli

Ransom Canyon was described by basically everyone as a Yellowstone meets Virgin River kind of series, but it actually might be better than both of them!

The Netflix original series is based on Jodi Thomas's book series of the same name. It explores the townsfolk in a small, remote town, including Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel). Staten has known a lot of heartbreak in his life, but he's still forging ahead.

This little show has a little bit of it all: drama, intrigue, romance, love triangles, business deals, will-they-won't-they's, betrayal, and mystery. If you like lighthearted Netflix shows like Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River but also want to throw a little darkness in the mix, this neo-Western romantic drama is the show for you. It should be renewed for season 2 very soon!