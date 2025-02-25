Virgin River star reveals how many seasons the Netflix series could have

If you're a Virgin River fan, then it's no secret that you're waiting ever so impatiently for the series to make its way back to your watch list. The sixth season made its premiere on Netflix back in December 2024, and before that season was even released, the streaming service had already confirmed the beloved romantic drama would be back with the renewal of season 7.

Unfortunately, the wait for Virgin River season 7 might be a little longer than some fans might have hoped. When Netflix shared its upcoming series releases for 2025, Virgin River was left off that list, meaning season 7 could be delayed for release until 2026. But even before cameras have started rolling on the next season, we're already hearing positive updates about the next next season.

According to a report from What's on Netflix in January 2025, discussions had already begun about a potential eighth season of the hit series. The news came from an appearance of cast member Benjamin Hollingsworth, who stated: "I just had a conversation with [showrunner Patrick] Sean [Smith], and obviously, we need to be renewed for season 8, but he’s already thinking toward that."

Virgin River season 8 gets exciting update (before season 7!)

Obviously, that's great news, but now we're hearing some more concrete details from another Virgin River star. Alexandra Breckenridge appeared on an episode of actress Katee Sackhoff's podcast The Sackhoff Show and was asked by Sackhoff whether Netflix has indicated how long the show could run for and if there's "an end in sight." Thankfully, she had an answer!

While nothing about Virgin River season 8 has been confirmed by Netflix, and likely won't be until season 7 gets closer, Breckenridge revealed that she's under contract with Netflix for eight seasons of Virgin River. Since the series has been renewed for season 7, there's a good chance that the streamer will honor that contract and see the series through to its natural end.

Here's what Breckenridge told Sackhoff (condensed for clarity):

"They have me under contract currently for eight seasons. I think at this point, if they cancel it, if they end it, they'll wrap it up as like, 'This is the final season.' And so, we'll probably know when it's the final season. They haven't said that yet."

That's great to know, too, that Netflix wouldn't recklessly pull the plug on one of its most popular and longest-running original series. The cast and crew will know well in advance when the series is ending, which means that whichever season ends up being the final season will also be communicated with fans. But that doesn't seem to be happening soon.

Breckenridge also stated that Netflix executives have shown Virgin River a great deal of confidence, telling the team that they "want the show to go for a long time." But even with that sentiment shared to the cast and crew, Breckenridge joked that after each season wraps, she's prepared for it to be the final season. With Netflix's cancellation track record, it's best to be ready.

Based on what Breckenridge said, Virgin River could continue through at least season 8, though there's also still a chance that contracts could be renewed to bring the show back for additional seasons. There's also the chance that casting changes could keep the show going, as has been done on TV since the dawn of time. No matter what, more Virgin River is coming.

