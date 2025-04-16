Adolescence is about to pass Stranger Things on the all-time Netflix Top 10

Move out of the way, Stranger Things! There's a new Netflix show rising up the all-time Netflix Top 10.

According to Netflix, Adolescence is now the third-most popular English language Netflix show of all time, one spot behind Stranger Things season 4. Adolescence has racked up 124 million views since its premiere on March 13, only 17 million views, roughly, behind Stranger Things season 4.

Netflix tracks this data and shares it for a new show or season's first 13 weeks after release, so by my unofficial calculation, Adolescence has about seven or eight more weeks to rack up 17 million views, pass Stranger Things season 4, and settle in at the No. 2 spot on the all-time Netflix Top 10. Netflix shared that Adolescence racked up another 9 million views this week, so it's probably going to happen within the next two or three weeks.

That's such a wild accomplishment for a show like this. I don't think anyone, even those at Netflix, had any idea that this show would catch fire like this. It's remarkable to see what's possible with a clear vision, incredible execution, and a timely release.

Does Adolescence have any chance of becoming the most popular Netflix show of all time?

Just a few weeks ago, Adolescence entered the Netflix Top 10. Since then, it's passed every season of Bridgerton, seasons of Stranger Things, The Night Agent, Fool Me Once, The Queen's Gambit, and most recently, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

As discussed, Stranger Things season 4 is within reach, and I do think Adolescence will knock Stranger Things season 4 into the No. 3 spot on the all-time Netflix Top 10 soon. So, is there any chance Adolescence can catch Wednesday, which is the No. 1 English language show of all time, or Squid Game, which is officially the biggest Netflix show ever?

Looking at the numbers, Wednesday season 1 crossed 252 million views in 13 weeks on Netflix, while Squid Game season 1 did 265 million views in that same span. Unfortunately for Adolescence, the show is sitting at less than half of those numbers, a little less than halfway through its 13 weeks.

Even if it does 10 million views every week for the next eight weeks (it won't), that's only 80 million views. It gets Adolescence over 200 million views, which would be the third-biggest Netflix release ever, but that's not even close to Wednesday and Squid Game numbers, you know?

So, there's basically no chance, unless there's a huge resurgence in interest or something like that, for Adolescence to beat Wednesday and Squid Game.

As I said, this is still a remarkable achievement. It's been a few years since we have seen a brand new show like this catch on in the mainstream, go viral, and rack up millions of views with little to no promotion from Netflix.

As it stands, there are conversations about Adolescence season 2 happening. Can you blame anyone for trying to replicate this success? Stay tuned for more updates about the great new Netflix original series.