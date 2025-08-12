5 good Netflix shows still not renewed (or canceled) yet

Netflix has a reputation for canceling a lot of shows, but that's not exactly a fair representation of how the streamer does business. Sure, Netflix cancels a lot of shows, but lately, the streamer has handed out way, way more renewals than cancellations. Still, there are more than a few Netflix shows waiting to be renewed or canceled.

I've shared a list of five Netflix shows still on the chopping block while Netflix makes the decision to renew or cancel them. I also added some predictions. Spoiler alert: things are looking good for most of the shows on the list!

Let's get the list started with one of the most popular Netflix shows of the summer of 2025, The Waterfront!

The Waterfront

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 105 of The Waterfront. Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront premiered on Netflix on June 19, and it was a massive hit for the streamer! It's been almost two months since the premiere, and the Netflix original series just bounced from the Netflix Top 10 in mid-July after five weeks on the list. It opened with 8.3 million views in its first week on Netflix.

The series tells the story of the Buckley family, who get into some business trouble in a coastal town after executing some less-than-savory deals. It's a little bit Outer Banks, a lot more Ozark, and just a good family crime drama. It also has an excellent cast with Melissa Benoist, Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Maria Bello, and more!

We haven't heard much about The Waterfront season 2 in a while, but that shouldn't worry fans just yet. The Waterfront should be renewed for season 2 soon. With numbers like this, a good story, a great cast, and a show that fits perfectly in Netflix's lineup, it's a no-brainer renewal!

Prediction: Renewed for season 2

The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives is officially the hottest show on Netflix at the end of July 2025. It's the show that finally bumped Untamed starring Eric Bana out of the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10. Untamed was a massive hit for Netflix, and it quickly picked up a season 2 renewal. I have a feeling The Hunting Wives is headed for a similar fate.

The Hunting Wives is based on the book of the same name by May Cobb. It's a steamy mystery series with an awesome cast, including Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes, and more. It tells the story of Sophie (Snow), who moves from Boston to rural Texas with her husband. She falls in with a new crowd, and then, there's a murder!

The series, which was actually going to premiere on Starz, is only licensed to Netflix, so there are a lot of weird issues that need to be ironed out, but I have a feeling this show is headed to Netflix as an original series for season 2. Time will tell! It pulled more than 16 million views in its first three weeks on Netflix, and it's only available to stream in the US. That's a huge week for this show.

Prediction: Renewed for season 2

Dept. Q

Dept. Q on Netflix

Dept. Q premiered on Netflix on May 29, and it was a decent success for Netflix right out of the gate. It hit the Netflix Top 10 immediately after it premiered. Fans and critics seemed to enjoy the series, too, which is always a great sign.

Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, a DCI who is shot and nearly killed while on a case. When he returns, he's assigned to a new department that solely focuses on cold cases. With a small ragtag team, Carl tries to solve a cold case involving a missing woman.

This is the toughest prediction to make. I can see Netflix easily renewing the series for another season because it was so good and there's much more to this story, but did the ratings and viewership numbers hit or exceed expectations?

According to the Netflix Top 10, Dept. Q was on the list for six weeks, and in that time, it racked up roughly 25 million views in that time. I feel like that's enough to get it done!

Prediction: Renewed for season 2

Too Much

Michael Zegen and Meg Stalter in Too Much on Netflix

Too Much is another Netflix series in limbo! The Netflix original series created by Lena Dunham and Luis Ferber premiered on Netflix on Thursday, July 10. It stars Meg Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegen, and more.

The series follows Jessica, played by Stalter, who moves to London after a bad breakup. There, she tries to find herself, new love, and adventure in the new city.

Unfortunately, Too Much is probably going to get canceled after one season on Netflix. The show failed to make a big splash out of the gate. Even though the critical reviews are there, the viewership numbers just are not there, so it's likely to go the way of FUBAR, The Recruit, and other Netflix comedies canceled this year.

Prediction: Canceled after one season

Leanne

Leanne. (L to R) Kristen Johnston as Carol and Leanne Morgan in Episode #112 of Leanne. Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix

Leanne is one of the best new comedies of the year so far! I don't know who had this show penciled in to be a huge success on Netflix, but it is definitely on the path. After its premiere on July 31, Leanne has racked up more than 5 million views. It's also been on the Netflix Top 10 for two weeks in a row.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Susan McMartin, and Leanne Morgan, who also stars in the series, Leanne follows, well, Leanne as she tries to pick up the pieces of her life after she and her husband separate.

There's definitely more to this story if Netflix is interested, and I think they will be! The viewership numbers aren't quite there yet, but when it's all said and done, I do think Netflix will renew Leanne for season 2!

Prediction: Renewed for season 2

Stay tuned for more news about the future of these good Netflix shows!

