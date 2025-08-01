Netflix cancels the action series fans already gave up on

We have some bad news for fans of the action comedy series FUBAR. Unfortunately, after two seasons, Netflix has officially canceled FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro.

Deadline broke the news late on Friday, Aug. 1, but fans of FUBAR have probably been waiting for this news for months. We were just waiting for Netflix to make this news official, and now, it's here.

FUBAR was one of the biggest action comedies when it premiered on Netflix in the spring of 2023. Netflix quickly renewed the series from Nick Santora for a second season before things got rocky. There was a two-year gap between the first two seasons of the series. When FUBAR season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2025, it was a huge flop! It fell out of the Netflix Top 10 after just three weeks, which is basically the kiss of death for any Netflix original series. Netflix really wants their original shows to last much longer than that on the Netflix Top 10. I can't remember a series that dropped out that quickly and got another season renewal.

On top of that, it's just been a rough time for action comedies on Netflix. Of the handful of Netflix shows canceled this year, two of them, The Recruit and FUBAR, are action comedies with spy elements. Both shows just didn't perform as well as they needed to for Netflix to pick up both shows for a third season, even though I think The Recruit actually deserved to be renewed for season 3.

For me, FUBAR just lost that thing that made it special during the first season. It was almost too one-dimensional. Once that luster fades for a comedy like this, it's hard to recapture. The long gap between seasons definitely didn't do the series any favors either.

FUBAR joins the list of canceled Netflix shows in 2025. That list also includes The Recruit, Territory, The Residence, and Pulse. No Good Deed, which premiered at the end of 2024, has not been renewed for season 2, but it hasn't been canceled. Instead, Netflix is leaving the option open to revisit at a later date.

If anything, these cancellations just show how much harder it is to pick up a renewal in today's entertainment industry. If viewers are not watching, Netflix doesn't really have much interest in seeing if a show is going to become a hit. In FUBAR's case, that was pretty clear, but I don't know if that's true for some of the other recent cancellations.

We'll share more news about Netflix renewals and cancellations as we find out! We should be learning about more than a few renewals in the very near future. Stay tuned!

