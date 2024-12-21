Netflix gave viewers a lot to watch in 2024, but these 10 shows stood out from the pack! Every year, Netflix offers a score of new programming. Sadly, some only last one season, despite a good reception and even acclaim. Others are, frankly, not that good and pretty forgettable.

Yet Netflix can also deliver an amazing show, one that captures the zeitgeist, becomes a huge hit, and even some awards acclaim. There are so many options to choose from, but these have to rank as the 10 best shows Netflix gave us in 2024 and prove why this remains the best streamer around.

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer

A sensation in every way possible, Baby Reindeer shocked viewers with a story even crazier as it was based on real life. It took what could have been a lurid story of a man stalked by a crazed woman to be a moving and emotional take on mental health, love, and society. Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning both won much-deserved Emmys for their work in one of the most twisted “romances” ever seen on television. It’s a difficult show to summarize but impossible to forget and its multiple Emmy wins gave Netflix some major credit while providing some serious buzz. It has to rank as the best of its offerings in 2024 and one of the best of any streamer this year to score majorly.

3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem. (L to R) Liam Cunningham as Wade, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng in episode 108 of 3 Body Problem. Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2024

Adapting the acclaimed sci-fi novel, this complex work could be a challenge for some viewers. Those who stuck with 3 Body Problem discovered a fascinating tale mixing cultural talk with some epic sci-fi storylines. The cast backed it up well and it’s downright amazing to see Netflix trying to handle something so epic. The effects were good, yet it was the storytelling that captivated far more and daring to handle this work. It wrapped up well with hopes for another season and credit to Netflix for bringing this fantastic sci-fi epic to life better than expected.

Supacell

Supacell - Netflix

The concept of regular people develop superpowers has been done before yet this show was still great at it. Setting it in London with a minority cast helped it stand out with a vibe unlike other TV shows of its kind. Supacell took classic sci-fi tropes and put a modern spin on it, backed by a great cast. The series connected well with the action, the time travel twists and especially the realistic characters. It gained a good cult following and, thankfully, one Netflix show that will be returning for another season to continue its strong run.

Black Doves

Black Doves - Netflix

Kiera Knightley in her first TV series should have been a big deal and thankfully it was. Black Doves was a total blast with Knightley as a woman hiding she’s a secret agent when enemies of her past come after her. Ben Winshaw was equally good as her partner and the six episodes unfolded wonderfully. The series was terrific, amping up the tension with some good twists in the end. We’re getting another year, which is deserved as Knightley’s star power elevated an already good series into a wonderful watch.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen - Netflix

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen was a wonderful surprise. The story of a soldier who has to take up his family’s unknown crime operation was well done with a good cast. Better was Ritchie’s fantastic style on display with action mixed with dark comedy. The show could be brutal in a murder scene while also making you laugh out loud with some wild antics. It wasn’t a typical crime drama yet also not a pure comedy and the mashing of genres helped it stand out. The fact it got a second season shows how it connected so well with audiences and a delightfully daft crime caper worth binging on in the future.

Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 110 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. © 2024

An instant smash hit with viewers, Nobody Wants This didn’t live up to its name. Lots of viewers wanted to watch this tale of the offbeat romance of a rabbi (Adam Brody) and a podcaster (Kristen Bell). It was a rom-com with an edge, taking on the genre nicely, and both actors shared stellar chemistry. It was flat-out hilarious at times and with true heart for one of the more believable romances on TV. It ranks as a new awards darling for Netflix and the second season should only give fans more of what they want.

A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside. (L to R) Ted Danson as Charles, Susan Ruttan as Gladys in episode 108 of A Man on the Inside. Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2024

Any show featuring veteran Ted Danson promises to be good. This was with Danson earning a Golden Globe nomination for his part as a widower who goes undercover in a retirement community for a private eye. Danson was wonderful as ever in the role, showing off his comic timing and some heart of his character bonding with other residents. Also helping was a good cast, including Stephanie Beatriz playing against type as the home’s manager. A man on the Inside has received a second season renewal, proving its success. So fans can expect more of the show in the future.

Ripley

Ripley. Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Episode 101 of RIPLEY. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Absolutely brilliant in every way, Ripley brought the tale of a murderous con artist infiltrating a rich lifestyle to an amazing life. It was one of the most beautifully filmed series of the year, with the black and white motif aiding the journey of the title character (Andrew Scott), who goes from a low-level scammer to a murderer with some shocking sequences. The show was just lovely to watch production-wise while also telling a gripping story. The best con Ripley pulled was making him a “hero” for audiences to mark a powerful series.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

Slipping under the radar was this adaptation of the YA novel that had a different take on the classic “teen sleuth” genre. Emma Myers was a perfect fit as the girl trying to uncover who killed a classmate. The mystery was well told over the six episodes (which smartly didn’t overstay its welcome) and Myers’ lovely accent pulled folks in as her character handled the murder case better than her teenage angst and issues. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is getting a second season to continue its journey as fans did love seeing more of this Good Girl in action.

The Diplomat

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 202 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Wrapping up with a returning show was the even better second season of the The Diplomat. It nicely answered questions about the cliffhanger of season 1 while giving Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell even more to do with their unique bond. The twists in the storyline were well done and truly surprising for viewers. Best of all was Allison Janney in a stellar role as the Vice-President clashing with Russell. Having only six episodes aided the storytelling and the stunning cliffhanger made the wait for season 3 bigger as The Diplomat continued as one of Netflix’s best series.