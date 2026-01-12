5 new comedy shows to watch for in 2026

Plenty of big laughs are on their way this year with some exciting new comedy series. Everyone needs a good laugh now and then, and there is no shortage of hilarious shows out there. Many fans continue to return to their old favorite sitcoms, like The Office and Friends, while recent comedy shows like The Studio have proven to be massive hits.

2026 will see a new crop of comedy shows hitting streaming and TV screens, but there are a few that really stand out as promising series. These comedies feature some of the funniest people working today and present premises that are already hilarious. Time will tell how these shows turn out, but we're betting they will have us laughing out loud.

Tracy Morgan

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Release date: Feb. 23 on NBC

Tracy Morgan is a truly original and tremendous voice in comedy. Starting from his time on Saturday Night Live, he brought a wild energy and outlandish personality to anything he was in. While he has returned to television several times over the years, his new series is especially exciting because it reunites him with 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins will star Morgan as a washed-up former football star who seeks to reconnect with his family and regain his fans' trust, so he hires a documentary filmmaker to improve his image. Adding to the excitement, Daniel Radcliffe will once again get the chance to show off his comedic skills as the documentarian thrown into Reggie's wild world.

THE FOUR SEASONS. Steve Carell as Nick in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons. Cr. JON PACK/Netflix © 2024

Rooster

Release date: March 2026 on HBO

Since leaving The Office in 2011, Steve Carell has been largely focused on television dramas. He has delivered fantastic performances in The Morning Show and The Patient, but there is always a hope among fans that he will deliver another great comedic performance. In 2026, fans might get that wish with Rooster.

The new Bill Lawrence comedy series will star Carell as an author navigating middle age, as well as his awkward relationship with his college-aged daughter. Lawrence's shows, like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, are known for blending comedy and drama. So while Carell's character might not be as goofy as Michael Scott, we're likely in store for a complex comedy with a terrific lead actor.

Curb Your Enthusiasm - Photograph by John P. Johnson / HBO

Untitled Larry David Sketch Show

Release date: TBD on HBO

After nearly 25 years on HBO, Curb Your Enthusiasm finally came to an end in 2024. However, Larry David is already set to return to HBO this year with another comedy that seems perfectly tailored to his sense of humor. David will star in a sketch show that will explore various key moments in American history.

Seeing David making his hilarious commentary on these moments in history sounds like the perfect recipe for hilarity. The series is also being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, but don't expect it to take American history seriously. What you can expect is plenty of cameos, with David's long-time friend Jerry Seinfeld already confirmed to appear.

Ozark. Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde in Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

DTF St. Louis

Release date: TBD on HBO

The title of this series alone is funny, but there is plenty of promise beyond that in DTF St. Louis. The new HBO series is described as a dark comedy following three adults dealing with the boredom of middle age and finding themselves in a love triangle that turns deadly.

The premise is intriguing, but the cast helps make it a must-watch new show as Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini are set to star. Dark comedies can be difficult to pull off well, but these three performers have all shown a talent for finding that balance in projects like this.

Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Stuart (Kevin Sussman), and Ruchi (Swati Kapila)

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Release date: TBD on HBO

Following Young Sheldon and Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory is due to arrive this year, and it features some familiar faces from the original series. Kevin Sussman reprises his role as comic book story owner Stuart Bloom, who is faced with preventing the collapse of the multiverse when he accidentally breaks a device created by Sheldon Cooper.

Stuart is joined on this adventure by some of the most notable supporting characters on The Big Bang Theory, including Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Bert (Brian Posehn), and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Despite the familiar faces, this sounds like a departure from the rest of the franchise with a comedic sci-fi story that could be a lot of fun.