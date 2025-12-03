5 nostalgic movies referenced in Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 is off to a fun start, with the typical nostalgic movie references the show does so well. Stranger Things' final season has already delivered plenty of shocking moments and pushed the characters to exciting new places, with the first four episodes now available. The show has also maintained its fun '80s vibe that it does so well.

Stranger Things' love of pop culture of the era has been a huge part of its personality and a major reason it is so endearing to fans. While the characters of the show love the movies of this time period, the series also acknowledges how much it is inspired by the same movies with direct references to them. Stranger Things season 5 is no different, as the show takes hit movies of the '80s and early '90s and reworks them into the Stranger Things world.

1. Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn came out around the same era of the Brat Pack movies and similarly features a cast of young up-and-coming actors who defined the '80s, including Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, and Charlie Sheen. However, instead of dealing with teen romance and high school drama, Red Dawn was a high-concept action adventure. The movie imagined a scenario in which a foreign enemy invaded the United States and a band of small-town teens became rebels fighters.

Stranger Things already played on Red Dawn's story in season 3, with the heroes discovering a secret Russian plot operating out of the local mall. Season 5 leans more into the rebel element as the heroes of Hawkins have to work under the radar and behind the backs of the military, who have quarantined their town.

2. Good Morning Vietnam (1987)

When the final season of Stranger Things begins, we are catching up with the characters and what their lives are like inside the quarantined town of Hawkins. One of the most entertaining reveals is that Robin is the DJ of the local radio station. While it is easy to see connections between the hero role and the popularity of radio shows of the time, it also holds a real connection to the Robin Williams movie Good Morning Vietnam.

The war movie starred Williams as a DJ of a radio show broadcast to American soldiers fighting in Vietnam, who uses his platform to challenge the commanding officers behind the war. Likewise, Robin delivers the same high-energy broadcasts with an underline sense of rebellion towards the military overseers.

3. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of the most beloved '80s movies of all time, and remains rewatchable all these years later. The story of a young fun-loving teen who fakes being sick to make the most of his day away from school inspired and thrilled generations of youngsters. It makes sense that the movie would eventually become infused into Stranger Things as well.

It is a more subtle reference than Stranger Things is typically known for and some fans might have missed it. As the heroes are driving in Steve's car, trying to maintain their signal to the Upside Down, they make a hilarious detour through the backyards of several suburban homes. It is a clear nod to Ferris' iconic run through his neighbors' backyards at the end of the movie.

4. The Great Escape (1963)

While Stranger Things' nostalgia is mostly focused on the 1980s, there have been some earlier movies that have clearly had an impact on the show. One classic adventure movie is actually referenced by name, as well as being used as a major set piece in the show. It also helps make for some of the funniest moments in Stranger Things season 5.

When trying to come up with a plan to break some kids out of the military base before Vecna can get to them, Robin uses The Great Escape as an inspiration. The World War II movie is based on a true story about Allied soldiers who tunneled their way out of a prisoner of war camp. Stranger Things even nods to the movie's famous score by playing a few notes.

5. Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is a popular movie for this time of year, but it wasn't the Christmas vibes that were referenced in Stranger Things season 5. The family-friendly comedy wonderfully leans into the slapstick humor with young Kevin McAllister setting up some clever and painful traps to stop a pair of burglars who break into his house.

It would seem that Home Alone is too silly for Stranger Things' more intense action, but season 5 found a way. The heroes set up an elaborate plan to ambush a Demogorgon when it goes looking for Vecna's next target. Stranger Things manages to capture the fun of the elaborate traps of Home Alone while still maintaining the intensity, delivering one of the most entertaining scenes of the first four episodes.