5 funniest moments in Stranger Things season 5 Vol. 1

Stranger Things season 5 is off to a thrilling start, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of big laughs, too. The first phase of Netflix's controversial release plan for Stranger Things' final season has arrived, with the first four episodes of season 5 now available. It sets the stage for the high-stakes final showdown with Vecna.

This final season delivers all of the things Stranger Things fans love about the show, including a lot of humor. As intense as the show can be, it has always been able to include a lot of levity with its funny and lovable characters. The first four episodes of season 5 have maintained that fun approach with some of the biggest laughs in the show's entire run.

Family breakfast

After a brief flashback to the first season, showing Will's terrifying experience in the Upside Down, season 5 jumps into the new reality of Hawkins. After Vecna's gate opened, the town has been quarantined, and that has led to some awkward living situations.

Episode 1 reintroduces many of the same characters living under one roof, as the displaced Byers family lives with the Wheelers. Despite the danger facing Hawkins, it is hard not to get swept up in the fun chaos of the morning breakfast as all these characters cram around the table, talking over each other and leaving no bacon left for poor Ted Wheeler.

Joyce misses the Back to the Future reference

Stranger Things' love of '80s pop culture has been a big part of the show's identity, but not all of the characters are as well-versed in the movies of the time. Joyce Byers remains the same protective mother she has been throughout the series, wanting to keep Will as far from danger as possible. However, Robyn knows how valuable Will could be in the fight.

Looking for an excuse to get Will out into the action, Robyn explains to Joyce that there is a problem with the "flux capacitor" that she and Will must attend to. Winona Ryder perfectly plays the mix of concern and bewilderment, totally oblivious that she is being duped with a Back to the Future reference. It is even funnier when she explains the problem to the other heroes, who immediately know it's fake.

Plumbing issues

The final Stranger Things episode in this first release is a big and bold adventure with some huge twists. However, one of the best aspects is the heroes' plan to rescue the kids Vecna is targeting from the military base. Taking inspiration from The Great Escape, they built a tunnel into the bunkhouse bathroom and began taking the kids out one by one.

Of course, even such a clever plan can not go smoothly in this show. The pipes begin leaking during the breakout, leading one curious young girl to investigate. It is a hilarious image of her entering the bathroom to find Mike and Will drenched in water and a kid sticking his head out of a hole under one of the stalls.

Dealing with Derek Turnbow

Appropriately, Stranger Things season 5 has so far put most of the focus on the main characters, but there have been a few exciting new characters as well. Derek Turnbow is one of the biggest surprises and a hilarious twist on the typical kid heroes we see in this show.

To be fair to Derek, he was kidnapped by the heroes as they tried to protect him from Vecna. However, when he tries to make a break for it, they are surprised by his aggressive nature and foul mouth. He is a hilarious, obnoxious young man, but it makes it all the more memorable when he finds his inner hero later on.

Erica visits the Turnbows

Erica Sinclair hasn't really been a core member of the hero group in the series, but she always makes an impression when she gets involved. Season 5, episode 3, was really her moment to shine as she was instrumental in the plan to kidnap Derek Turnbow. Being former friends with Derek's sister, Tina, Erica puts away her pride to bring over a fake apology and a pie filled with sleeping pills.

As the family gradually succumbs to the drugs, Erica gets in a hilarious argument with Tina, who refuses to eat the pie. Erica immediately ignores the reason she's there, much more interested in proving Tina wrong. However, the darkly comedic scene ends with a terrific laugh as Erica produces a syringe and tells Tina, "I told you to eat your damn pie!"