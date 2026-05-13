5 Off Campus season 1 premiere book changes that surprisingly worked

Hockey romance fans have been buzzing with excitement about Off Campus season 1’s big release on Prime Video. I’m here to tell you the wait was worth it, but longtime fans need to be prepared for some changes.

Although the storyline remains the same, there are some key differences from book to screen. Before you get upset, hear me out because you’ll be in love with these changes by the end of episode 1. Let me tell you, it breathed new life into Elle Kennedy's 2015 hit romance, The Deal.

From the very first scene of the Off Campus show, we know Elle Kennedy wasn’t messing around with launching her creation into the media world. So far, Prime Video has taken a dual POV romance and turned it into an entire experience that will have fans talking for years to come. Don’t worry, the core values of the story are still present, but the changes pack a punch.

As Taylor Swift says, "I’ll never change, but I’ll never stay the same either.” This show took her motto and ran with it.

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

A steamy meet-cute

I love Hannah and Garrett’s book meet-cute as much as the next person, but can we talk about the show’s twist? I’ll admit I squealed as the show started to move in a different direction than the opening scene I’ve come to love.

Honestly, I’m not mad about it. It was the perfect balance of funny and steamy, mixed with a lot of embarrassment (on Hannah’s part). It not only showcases Hannah's mixed feelings about whether she could be attracted to Garrett Graham, but it also leads into a perfect introduction for their first conversation in class.

Prime Video kept the awkwardness of their first meeting and elevated it to another level. I couldn’t be more impressed, especially with how Hannah is disgusted by Garrett's eavesdropping, and then he has the audacity to ask her for help. Considering he calls her Mona, I think he needs a bit of help making this deal. He’s struggling hardcore, and it is hilarious.

Allie (Mika Abdalla) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Pop showcase

I adore the focus on Hannah’s music major. Yet, I was shocked by the subtle changes they made to her time in the music department. Not only does she start out playing the clarinet, but to keep her scholarship, her professor suggests she write a song for the pop showcase. There’s not a winter showcase, and she’s not singing with Cass (but Cass is credited on IMDb, so I'm eager to see how he fits into the story).

Her talk with her professor reveals they kept her love for One Direction alive and well. Now, she must lean into her love for pop music and work on her song. This leads to an all-nighter and a deep talk between her and Allie that makes my heart so happy. Their friendship is so deep yet so fun as Allie encourages Hannah to go after what and who she wants in life.

John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) in OFF CAMPUS Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Hockey moments

Our first introduction to the hockey house isn't through Garrett, and it's shorter, but it's hilarious and spot on to how I thought they'd be. I love how they are like, "Where's Garrett?" like they aren't complete without him. Logan, Tuck, and Dean really are magazine spread-worthy men.

After the “breakup” with Kendall, the guys rag on Garrett about how he was seeing her for so long that it was a relationship. He may not do relationships, but his hookup was for a long time. No wonder Kendall wanted more than he did. I do appreciate that the show kept in their conversation but somehow packed a harder punch about why Garrett didn’t want Kendall as more than a puck bunny. I feel bad for her, but I agree that he was upfront about his thoughts with her.

Although we don’t get the story behind Tuck’s pink apron, seeing him wearing it is enough. Not to mention, he’s wearing it as they are surrounded by a party at their house. I can’t get over how perfect the scene was: all four of them in the kitchen talking about household things while Tuck cooks for the party.

I love how the first hockey game of the show brings tension for both Hannah and Garrett. He gets a visit from his dad before the game, and it shows how awful his dad is to him. Meanwhile, Hannah sees the guy from her past and panics. She ends up playing piano, singing, and dancing in a room in the hockey arena. After Garrett sees her, his anger at the game eases, and they pull out a win. Already, she pulls the best out of Garrett without even trying.

Justin (Josh Heuston) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Malone’s Diner + Bar

From the trailer, I was a little upset that it looked like Hannah didn’t work at Della’s as she did in the book. I misjudged the whole thing. We know the meet-cute happens in the locker room (instead of the classroom), but along with working there, Hannah also works at Malone’s. Her morning shift reveals that Malone’s is a Diner + Bar, and Della works there. The cast credits include a Della Malone (Marlee Walchuk). I love that they joined the two best hangouts to show how Logan knew Hannah’s name, while Garrett didn’t notice her until recently. It fits perfectly.

Along with that, Justin plays guitar in a band at Malone’s. This gives Hannah access to make heart eyes at him more often than in their shared class. Allie works with her, so they talk about Hannah finally going to a party to seek out Justin. I love how they kept that conversation but made it happen at work, then the night of at the door. Plus, the conversations reveal that Hannah hates parties, which is a key part of her personality.

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham in Off Campus - Liane Hentscher/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Deal

Allie and Sean finally convince Hannah to turn off Dirty Dancing and come to the block party with them. Did I mention she was watching Dirty Dancing and Garrett put on an '80s song at their party earlier in the episode, too? I knew I loved them for a reason.

Anyway, back to the block party. Things really take a turn as Hannah walks towards Justin. Someone spills a drink on her white tank top, but it doesn’t stop her from striking up a conversation with her crush about music.

Garrett interrupts by calling her Wellsy and babe (swoon!). He gives her his jacket and proceeds to make Justin jealous without so much as a warning to Hannah. I couldn’t help but laugh. Again, the little changes elevated the scene. I love the original so much, but Prime Video really outdid itself for this first episode.

All episodes of Prime Video’s Off Campus season 1 are now streaming.