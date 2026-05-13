Off Campus season 1 ending answers 1 big question (and teases Hunter Davenport in season 2)

From the pages of our books to shining bright on our screens, Prime Video has finally brought Elle Kennedy's best-selling book series to life with the highly anticipated new show Off Campus. The hockey romance series made its premiere on May 13 with the complete first season dropping all at once to deliver the goods for Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham's complicated love story.

When wallflower songwriter Hannah (Ella Bright) has an unexpected run-in with hockey star Garrett (Belmont Cameli), the pair strike up a mutually beneficial deal. Hannah will tutor Garrett to prepare him for his philosophy oral presentation while Garrett will pretend to date Hannah to make her crush Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous. The deal seems foolproof but didn't account for sparks.

Throughout the first season of Off Campus, Hannah and Garrett's lives continue to intertwine as they fall in love and manage the terms of their deal. But what does the season finale have in store for the couple? Do they end up together, or does a cliffhanger leave us waiting? And what's this about a twist in the end for Allie and Dean? Let's break it down and see how it leads into season 2!

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham in Off Campus | Liane Hentscher/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Do Hannah and Garrett end up together in Off Campus season 1?

Even though Hannah and Garrett break up in season 1 episode 7 and remain apart for most of the season finale, Off Campus gives us exactly what we want. Hannah and Garrett get back together before the end of season 1 episode 8 after overcoming the obstacles they faced in their individual healing journeys with the past, which came to an unfortunate head.

When Garrett was forced to play against Hannah's attacker Aaron Delaney, he lost his cool when he learned the truth about Delaney's identity thanks to his pointed insults about Hannah. Garrett attacked Delaney on the ice and ended up suspended from the hockey team. After the fight, Hannah and Garrett have their own fight, and Hannah's admission that his behavior scared her leads to Garrett breaking up with her. He fears he's already too much like his dad.

However, when Hannah gains inspiration to write a new original song and re-enter the Pop Showcase, Allie makes sure Garrett's in attendance. Hannah performing her song and Garrett watching her perform her song changes everything. After the showcase, which Hannah gets second place and a paid internship, Hannah and Garrett make up and get back together, stronger than ever.

Allie (Mika Abdalla) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Hunter Davenport creates chaos for Allie and Dean

While Off Campus season 1 adapts the first book in Kennedy's series, The Deal, the first season also cleverly begins sowing the seeds for Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean's (Stephen Kalyn) love story that takes place in the third book, The Score. Hannah's best friend and Garrett's teammate have sexual tension with each other that reaches a fever pitch when Allie breaks up with Sean.

Allie begins to casually sleep with Dean, but their connection soon becomes near-exclusive and worries Allie that she's falling into another relationship and no changing her serial monogamist ways. She also feels guilty about sleeping with the friend of the man her best friend has fallen in love with. But Allie and Dean can't fight their attraction... even after Allie sleeps with Carter St. James.

But he's not Carter St. James! He's actually Hunter Davenport, who's played by Charlie Evans, a potential new recruit for the Hawks and someone Dean absolutely hates. Apparently, Dean hates Hunter after something occurred between him and Dean's sister Summer in high school. And now that Allie has slept with Hunter, Dean sees red and starts a fight, which ends season 1.

Hunter Davenport is the lead of the spinoff book The Play but also appears in the original book series titles The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy. Clearly, the series started weaving the character into the story sooner than book fans might have expected in a surprise turn of events, and he will play a bigger role in season 2, which will likely adapt the second book, The Mistake.