5 shows making their long-awaited returns in 2026

After years of waiting, fans can finally welcome back these popular shows in 2026. The new year will see many popular shows returning, such as the new season of The Bear and the final season of The Boys. However, there are certain returning shows that have a special hint of anticipation because it has been so long since we last saw a new episode from them.

In some cases, these have been long-delayed new seasons of the show that have finally come together. With others, we get the surprise return of shows that seemingly ended many years ago. However, the wait is almost over, and they have become some of the most anticipated titles of 2026.

NO GOOD DEED. Lisa Kudrow as Lydia in Episode 103 of No Good Deed. Cr. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix © 2024

The Comeback

The Comeback has proven to be a very apt title for this sitcom that always seems to find its way back on television. The series follows Valerie Cherish (Lisa Kudrow), a former sitcom star who tries to restart her career through a reality show, only to expose her eccentric personality and struggles with hanging onto fame.

The first season of the show aired on HBO way back in 2005. It was nearly a decade later when the second season arrived in 2014. Continuing with the trend of making fans wait, The Comeback will return for a third season in 2026, with Kudrow once again starring. It will be hilarious to see how Valerie is coping with the current age of celebrity and reality TV.

SCRUBS - "Episode 101” (Disney/Jeff Weddell) ZACH BRAFF, DONALD FAISON

Scrubs

Though never a huge ratings hit, Scrubs became a cult favorite with its quirkier take on the medical show genre. Zach Braff starred in the series as JD, a young physician surrounded by a colorful cast of characters in a teaching hospital. The series ended in 2009 with a sequel series set in med school ending the following year.

With The Pitt bringing medical dramas back in an intense way, it will be fun to see what Scrubs has to add to the genre when it returns this year. Braff is back in the lead role, with most of the original cast also returning, which is exactly what fans want to hear.

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 110 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Beef

Released in 2023, Beef became one of the most acclaimed shows of the year. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong delivered stellar performances as a pair of strangers whose minor run-in spirals into an outrageous feud. Given the acclaim, many were surprised there was such a long wait for more.

Finally, season 2 is set to return in April 2026, confirming that it is taking the anthology series approach. Season 2 will feature an entirely new cast and story while maintaining similar themes. While it is a shame Yeun and Wong won't be returning, the new cast is incredible, led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny.

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato in YOUR HONOR, "Part One". Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

A television reboot that many fans have hoped for years to see happen, but never seemed likely, has become a reality. Malcolm in the Middle was a ground-breaking sitcom from the early 2000s starring Frankie Muniz as a young genius living with his highly dysfunctional middle-class family.

Even with Bryan Cranston's iconic performance as Walter White, it is hard not think of him as the hilarious father, Hal, in this series. Cranston, Muniz, and most of the rest of the cast now return 20 years after the end of the original series, which presents so many fun avenues to take, exploring where these wild characters are now.

Zendaya in Euphoria season 2 on HBO

Euphoria

Though it was one of HBO's most talked-about shows, Euphoria has been off the air for five years, leading many to suggest that it might never return. However, creator Sam Levinson has finally written a third season that will serve as the final season and a farewell to these characters.

The time-lapse between the last season has raised intrigue surrounding the show, especially given what the cast has been up to in the intervening years. While Euphoria helped launch the careers of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, they and other cast members have become some of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the last few years. Seeing them all return to these characters will be exciting.