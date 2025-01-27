5 shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)

Are you ready for a new week full of must-watch new release TV shows? The year in television is officially in full swing with all of our small screen favorites returning from winter hiatus and streaming services continuing to drop some of the most highly anticipated new titles we have been waiting for. If you're in the middle of a show from last week, you'd better hurry up and finish!

Speaking of last week, Netflix at long last released one of the biggest releases of the new year, with The Night Agent season 2 finally arriving after nearly two years. The series shot straight to the peak of the streamer's top 10 most popular shows ranking. In addition to The Night Agent maintaining its hold, this week also brings new episodes of Severance, Prime Target, The Couple Next Door, and more.

Looking for something to watch this week but don't know where to start? We're sharing five of the most high-profile new releases hitting streaming during the week of Jan. 27, including another new thriller, the final season of a comedy, a teen drama's return, and so much more!

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise | (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Paradise premieres on Hulu

This Is Us fans, get ready for your new favorite show! While Paradise isn't anything like the NBC family drama, Hulu's new series comes from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who reteams with the series' Emmy-winning star Sterling K. Brown. Paradise takes place in a community full of prominent public figures, but the peace of this community is disturbed when a murder creates confusion, danger, and unrest. The eight-episode series also stars Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, and Sarah Shahi and kicks off on Jan. 28 with three episodes followed by weekly releases thereafter.

Mythic Quest | Courtesy: Apple TV+

Mythic Quest season 4 returns on Apple TV+

It's been over two years since Mythic Quest season 3 finished airing on Apple TV+, but the wait for new episodes has finally ended. Mythic Quest season 4 makes its premiere on Jan. 29 with a surely hilarious 10-episode season. The first two episodes of season 4 arrive on the same day, with episodes weekly dropped for the remainder of the season, leading into a compainion series called Side Quest in March. After the trailer teased an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo, fans won't be waiting a second longer to start watching season 4 once it premieres!

MO. Mo Amer as Mo in episode 202 of MO | Cr. © Netflix 2024

Mo season 2 says goodbye on Netflix

Mo Najjar is back! The underrated Netflix original comedy series Mo starring Mo Amer makes its return on Netflix this week after almost three years away. The show first made its premiere back in August 2022 and was renewed for a second and final season in January 2023. That's right, there's only one more season of Mo coming to Netflix, and it's releasing in full on Jan. 30. The series centers on a Palestinian refugee residing in Houston, Texas and pursuing American citizenship. There's no doubt the final season will have some particularly timely and poignant messaging.

The Recruit. (L to R) Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee, Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 201 of The Recruit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit season 2 back in action on Netflix

Did you miss him?! Well, Owen Hendrick is back, and it's been far too long! The Recruit debuted back in December 2022 on Netflix and became the action series hit that helped pave the way for The Night Agent. It's super fitting that the series returns one week after The Night Agent, but you have to make sure to power through Peter's adventures so you can get to Owen's! Unfortunately, The Recruit season 2 only contains six episodes due to setbacks caused by the strikes, but Noah Centineo's sure to make every single second worth watching. Start your binge on Jan. 30.

L-R: Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Peyton List as Maddie Nears and Nick Pugliese as Charley in School Spirits, episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2025 | Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

School Spirits season 2 finally premieres on Paramount+

Boo! Were you surprised by the surprise announcement of the School Spirits season 2 release date, too? After months of teasing, Paramount+ officially announced that the second season of the fan-favorite supernatural teen drama would begin streaming on Jan. 30. That's right, another Jan. 30 release. It's a busy week for TV watchers! No spoilers, but the new season picks up in the shocking reveal about Maddie, and as the trailer reveals, this season's going to get a bit steamy! Make sure not to miss your chance to check out this hidden gem of the streaming world!