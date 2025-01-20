It's a new week that's jumping off from a long weekend. As you spend your Monday off resting up for the shorter week ahead, you're probably catching up on the episodes that have piled up on your watch list or diving into that one show you have been saving for a day off. But after catching up and clearing out your watch list, make some room for even more new shows!

This week, Severance season 2 continues with its second episode and Dexter: Original Sin returns with a brand new episode. The Couple Next Door also airs its next episode, which is the perfect show to watch now that Outlander has concluded its penultimate season. There's lots more to discover on each streaming service throughout the week, including premieres of three exciting shows.

Wondering what's new and a must-add on your watch list for the week of Jan. 20? Between a thriller starring a rising heartthrob, the final season of a fan-favorite comedy, and the highly anticipated return of breakout hit, we're going to have a busy week of binge-watching. Here are the three highlights of the new releases hitting streaming services this week!

Episode 6. Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall in "Prime Target," premiering January 22, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Prime Target debuts on Apple TV+

From The White Lotus to One Day, Leo Woodall has been no stranger to becoming the internet's collective crush thanks to his roles in popular limited series. Well, get ready for the British actor to take up space on your screens once more with his new role in the Apple TV+ thriller series Prime Target (which leads right into his starring role in Peacock's Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy next month).

In the new series premiering Jan. 22 on Apple TV+, Woodall plays Edward Brooks, a super-smart mathematics graduate student who discovers a shocking pattern in prime numbers. Because this discovery would lead to a powerful hold over technology, Edward becomes a target who's hunted down. Prime Target contains eight episodes, and it's sure to be an unexpected addictive hit!

Harlem season 3 | Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Harlem season 3 says farewell on Prime Video

Looking to add some laughs to your watch list this week? While there are lots of comedy series from the small screen ready to binge-watch on streaming services, like Abbott Elementary on Hulu/Disney+, St. Denis Medical on Peacock, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+, and more, an underrated favorite begins its final season on Amazon Prime Video.

That's right, Harlem season 3 arrives on Prime Video beginning on Jan. 23. It's a bittersweet return for fans since the streamer announced this will be the final season. Harlem stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson as four friends balancing career and love in New York City. While the first season dropped all at once, the second season aired two episodes weekly. No matter how the final season drops, saying goodbye won't be easy!

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 206 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent season 2 brings that action on Netflix

Are you ready for what's most definitely the main attraction of the week? There's no beating around the bush here: The Night Agent season 2 will be huge. If the first season's unexpectedly massive numbers are anything to go by, the long awaited followup season has nowhere to go but up, up, up. Finally, season 2 hits Netflix with 10 new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 23.

In the new season, Peter's back in action as an official night agent after his heroism in the first season. He's on mission with his new partner, but as the trailer reveals, the mission goes sideways and he's on the run after questioning who he can trust. Once again, Peter will have to brave danger, conspiracies, and mustache twirling bad guys. The best thing about season 2? Netflix already renewed the series for season 3. Binge-watch with relief!