5 shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this weekend (Feb. 21)

A good problem we all have right now is that there are simply too many shows to watch and so little time. What shows do you choose to watch in your limited free time? Do you stay up to date on Severance season 2 with the rest of the world? Do you escape into the guilty pleasure that is The Traitors on Peacock? Do you dive right into that enticing new Netflix limited series?

The decisions are endless, and when you finish one show, or even one episode, there's always another vying for your attention on any given streamer. Multiple shows are currently in season right now, whether on the tradition small screen or on various streaming services, and it can be tough to choose what to invest your time in watching. Well, we're going to alleviate some of the worry.

Between the shows you need to catch up on, the shows you need to binge-watch, and the shows you should really start watching, we're sharing five of the best shows to watch this weekend on Netflix and streaming, beginning below with Netflix's latest thriller limited series, the star-studded future Emmy Award-nominee (you heard it here first!) Zero Day.

ZERO DAY. (L to R) Eden Lee as Agent Angela Kim, Mozhan Navabi as Melissa Kornblau, Robert De Niro as George Mullen, Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, Jay Klaitz as Tim Pennington and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio as Cesar Rocha in Episode 105 of Zero Day | Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2024

Zero Day on Netflix

After the one-two punch of The Night Agent and The Recruit's latest seasons in January, we might not be ready for another political conspiracy thriller from Netflix. But get ready, because another's here! Robert De Niro's first series regular television role arrived with the premiere of Zero Day on Feb. 20. The six-episode limited series also features major stars Angela Bassett (as the president!), Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons, Dan Stevens, and many more familiar faces. If you're in need of a new weekend binge-watch to sink into, here's your best option!

Aimee Lou Wood, Charlotte Le Bon, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Press

The White Lotus on Max

Everyone's talking about the new season of HBO's The White Lotus, which premiered last week to the show's biggest numbers yet. The season 3 premiere episode introduced viewers to a new group of hotel guests and employees in Thailand, and the drama has already begun with potential sibling incest, a group of friends who probably hate each other, a surprise reappearance from a past cast member, oh and of course, the slow burn to the season's eventual death. This weekend, the second episode arrives on HBO and Max, so don't forget to catch up on or rewatch episode 1.

Noah Wyle in The Pitt on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Press

The Pitt on Max

Have you started watching Max's new medical drama The Pitt yet? More than likely you have, since it's frequently at the peak of the streamer's top 10 since its premiere in January. Also, the series just earned an early renewal for season 2, which means people are watching it and loving it. If you haven't started watching just yet, don't worry, there's still time to catch up! The first season contains 15 episodes, and as of Feb. 21, only eight have been released. Six more episodes are left in the season before the season finale in early April. Spend the weekend getting hooked like everyone else!

HIGH POTENTIAL - KAITLIN OLSON, DANIEL SUNJATA | Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

High Potential on Disney+/Hulu

Speaking of getting hooked and binge-watching to catch up, how about finally getting around to watching the full season of High Potential on Disney+/Hulu? The ABC procedural police dramedy ended its first season on Feb. 11, and all 13 episodes are now available to stream on Hulu or Disney+ with the Hulu bundle. It's an excellent series starring It's Always Sunny favorite Kaitlin Olson, and new viewers are starting to find and love the show. As added incentive, ABC has already renewed the hit for a second season, meaning the mysteries will continue soon, hopefully this fall.

Screen Actors Guild Awards on Netflix

Following the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the Critics' Choice Awards, and more, awards season continues this weekend with the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23 beginning at at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST. Nobody Wants This star and this year's nominee Kristen Bell hosts the ceremony for the second year in a row as all of biggest stars in film and television vie for the highest honor from their peers. Netflix has finally figured out its live programming, so the SAG Awards should be on your watch list this weekend!