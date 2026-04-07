6 best Netflix shows to watch in April 2026

Spring has officially sprung, and with it, Netflix has a great lineup of new shows to watch in April 2026.

We're only a few days into the month, and we've already seen one of those shows, XO, Kitty season 3, released on Netflix. We'll talk more about that shortly. The one cool thing about Netflix's April shows list is that we have a good mix of hits returning for new seasons and brand-new shows.

Netflix also decided to keep things fresh for its audience this month. We have a big new Netflix show to watch every single week in April. That doesn't happen that often.

Let's get the list started with XO, Kitty season 3!

XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 302 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

XO, Kitty season 3

Release date: April 2

XO, Kitty returned for a third season on April 2, and it's the most popular new Netflix release of the month so far. Anna Cathcart is back as Kitty Song Covey as she's in her final year at KISS. She has a new relationship, and she's going to be visited by a very special guest during the school year. No spoilers from me, but I know fans of the To All The Boys I Loved Before movies are very happy.

It's unclear if XO, Kitty season 4 is going to happen at Netflix yet. We know season 3 was not billed as the final season, and there's definitely more to the story. So far, Netflix has not picked up the series for season 4 yet, but I have a feeling it's going to happen in no time at all.

We'll share more news about the future of the series as we find out!

BIG MISTAKES. (L to R) Dan Levy as Nicky, Ilia Volok as Andrei, and Taylor Ortega as Morgan in Episode 104 of Big Mistakes. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Big Mistakes

Release date: April 9

If you're a fan of comedy and crime, Netflix has the perfect show for you to watch in April. Big Mistakes, created by Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek and I Love LA's Rachel Sennott, tells the story of siblings, Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), who accidentally find themselves in deep with some criminals and need to find a way out.

In addition to Levy and Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Abby Quinn, and Boran Kuzum round out the rest of the cast.

Big Mistakes is just another in a long line of successful Netflix comedies that will be considered for Emmys this year. You can watch the new series on Netflix starting Thursday, April 9.

Beef. (L to R) Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin in episode 201 of Beef. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Beef season 2

Release date: April 16

After an incredible first season led by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, Beef is back for season 2 on Thursday, April 16, and it's going even bigger and possibly better.

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny star in Beef season 2. The series tells the story of a feud between an affluent, older couple, played by Isaac and Mulligan, and a younger couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, after a fight is witnessed. That's just where this story begins and starts to spiral out of control.

Creator Lee Sung Jin has somehow upped the drama and danger in Beef season 2, which is definitely going to be the biggest show of the month after the success of the first season.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 (L to R) Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven and Luca Diaz as Mike in Stranger Things: Tales From '85. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2026

Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Release date: April 23

Stranger Things just came to an end on Dec. 31, 2025, but in the four months since then, we've already seen a Stranger Things documentary about the final season. Now, we're about to see the first of, likely, many Stranger Things spinoffs.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an animated spinoff of Netflix's biggest series of all time. The first season premieres on Thursday, April 23. As many fans can probably guess, the story of Tales from '85 is set between the second and third seasons of the series. Remember, at the end of season 2, Eleven closes the gate to the Upside Down and then gets a new lease on life as Jane Hopper, thanks to Dr. Owens. While she still needs to keep a low profile, she gets up to solving some new mysteries with Mike, Max, Dustin, Lucas, and Will before the Starcourt Mall opens in season 3.

It will be really interesting to see just how fans respond to this series. It is canon, so I'm sure fans will definitely have some opinions. All I know is I'm excited to see more of the world of Stranger Things and meet some new characters in Hawkins.

RUNNING POINT SEASON 2. (L to R) Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, Brenda Song as Ali, Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon, and Fabrizio Guido as Jackie in Episode 210 of Running Point. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2025

Running Point season 2

Release date: April 23

On the same day that Stranger Things: Tales from '85 premieres, we're also getting the second season of Running Point, which should cause some tough decisions for some fans. It's been a long time since the first season premiered on Netflix in February of 2025, but that's pretty common with most Netflix shows.

Kate Hudson is back as Isla Gordon as she charts a new path for the Los Angeles Waves basketball team after taking over in the first season. Hudson is joined by Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Toby Sandeman, and Fabrizio Guido in the series.

We're also getting a few new stars joining the cast in season 2, including Justin Theroux, Uche Agad, Ray Romano, Blake Anderson, Aliyah Turner, Ken Marino, and more.

I have a feeling we're looking at another big season of Running Point, and if I'm right, we're definitely going to see Netflix renew the series for a third season soon. It might even happen before the premiere!

MAN ON FIRE. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 102 of Man on Fire. Cr. Juan Rosas/Netflix © 2024

Man on Fire

Release date: April 30

Last but certainly not least, we have Man on Fire, a new Netflix original series based on the book of the same name by A.J. Quinnell. You probably remember the Denzel Washington movie from 2004 that was also based on the book. You can expect something similar from Netflix's Man on Fire but on a whole other level!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who just starred in Marvel's Wonder Man, stars in Man on Fire as John Creasy, a mercenary with a personal vendetta. He's joined by a star-studded cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Ben-Victor.

Netflix has a great history with turning action shows and shows based on books into monster hits. The Night Agent is a great example! There's a good chance Man on Fire becomes another big hit for Netflix.

Stay tuned for more good Netflix shows to watch this spring!