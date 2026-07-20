7 immersive TV activations coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is here, and one of the best traditions in the Gaslamp Quarter returning this year is the immersive activations and experiences created for fans. With a focus on new and returning television shows (plus lots of nostalgia), there are over a dozen pop-ups to check out, all celebrating TV. And the best part? They're free and don't require a badge.

While some of these off-site activations already dropped reservation times, many are first-come first-served or have stand-by lines that are worth checking out, especially since many reservation tickets were scooped up before the full convention schedule was released. With some fan favorites from past years returning like Paramount+'s The Lodge and Hulu's Animayhem, there are also a few brand-new experiences to get excited about.

Here are 7 television show activations happening at SDCC this week:

Disney’s Percy Jackson and The Olympians Comic-Con activation. Image courtesy Disney

Disney's Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Back in its same location from 2025, Percy Jackson fans are once again invited to enter a fully interactive experience at San Diego Comic-Con, with immersive sets that transport you into the world of the show. But this year, guests will have a choice to make. In theme with the journey to come in season 3 of the hit Disney+ series, everyone who enters will need to choose one of three paths, which together create a titan-sized trident.

While it’s very fun to get to choose your own adventure, it seems like you’ll walk down the path you choose, which means only getting to see one of the three decorated spaces. But Disney+ does promise a character journey for each guest no matter which path you choose, all of which will reveal easter eggs, information about the season to come, and exclusive on-site takeaways. This activation is first come, first serve, and we highly recommend arriving in the early morning if you want a chance to see the experience.

Hulu's Animayhem Comic-Con activation. Image courtesy Disney

Hulu Animayhem: The Fandom Fuel -Up

Returning for its fourth year, Hulu Animayhem is back at SDCC but is moving locations to be closer to the Gaslamp. Designed to be a more intimate rest stop for con-goers, this popular activation can now be found in the Palm Trees Garden across from the convention center. The experience celebrates all of the Hulu animated series coming to the con this year, but just like other Animayhem pop-ups, there will be a focus on Futurama and King of the Hill.

I think this experience will be very popular in its new highly visible location, and a major draw will be the character-inspired photo op moments and on-site goodies. Hulu is also bringing back free food and drinks straight from the shows, like cold brew from Planet Express and yakitori from Bobby Hill's Robata Chane. Entry is first-come first-served, and because it's more of a lounge experience, there is no set time where guests are cleared from the space, making it tricky to know how long you might wait in line.

Lanterns Training Headquarters. Image courtesy HBO Max

DC's Lanterns Training Headquarters

The hottest ticket in town! HBO Max is gearing up ahead of the premiere of its new series Lanterns by bringing a training experience to San Diego. The indoor pop-up over at Venue 808 has been taken over by The Guardians, who are "searching for civilians in Sector 2814 who believe they are fit to become the next Green Lantern." It's described as an escape room with a series of challenges and exercises, and everyone who completes their training will leave with a custom Green Lantern ring.

The reservations are already at capacity, but a standby line will be offered, and you never know how many ticket-holders will miss their time slot, so it's worth checking out the line. The activation will also feature opportunities for photo-ops and time to shop for exclusive Lanterns merchandise from WB.

Apple TV's The Silo Experience

Apple TV is known for going above and beyond to make fans feel as though they've stepped inside their favorite shows at SDCC (they brought the actual sets from Severance a few years ago). With Silo season 3 currently streaming, Apple is recreating the experience and building a multi-sensory silo adventure for fans to explore -- and it should be at the top of the to-do list for sci-fi fans.

The installation can be found at 1st & J St. and will be first-come, first-served. Just like Percy Jackson's activation, guests will have a set amount of time in the experience, so the line outside should move steadily.

Stuart’s The Comic Center of Pasadena. Imageo courtesy HBO Max

Stuart’s The Comic Center of Pasadena

The second activation of HBO Max is all about the true meaning of Comic-Con and it's full nostalgia for fans of The Big Bang Theory.

Ahead of the new series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, attendees at SDCC will be able to step into a recreated version of the beloved Pasadena comic book store. The experience is described as a "narrative-driven journey through multiple realities, guiding fans through character-driven decisions that offer a deeper introduction to the new series’ humor, heart, and multiversal chaos." It's first-come, first-served at 530 Sixth Ave. and is absolutely worth checking out.

Photo credit: Paramount+.

Paramount+'s The Lodge

Back for its fifth year, The Lodge has become a staple for con-goers as a fun themed pit stop in the Gaslamp. Tickets are sold out for the weekend, but there is a stand-by line that admits a few guests with each reservation block. You can count on beverages, snacks, and fun giveaways inside, and this year the series being highlighted in The Lodge include Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, South Park, UFC, and more.

Nickelodeon's Fun Flows Here

We know you want to be slimed! Nickelodeon has long had a presence at SDCC, and this year they're building a larger outdoor activation at The New Children's Museum. It promises a stage show with performances, games, and entertainment inspired from fan-favorite shows, and there will also be multiple activities for "nonstop play and kid-at-heart nostalgia."

This activation should be at the top of your list if you're attending SDCC with kids, and you can join Nickelodeon on Friday at 7pm at the museum for a SpongeBob family movie night.