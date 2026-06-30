3 new Apple TV shows to watch in July 2026

Comedy, crime, and... containers? Apple TV isn't slowing down with its television release schedule this summer, and like past months, you can expect a range of genres so that everyone has something to enjoy.

The long-running comedy Trying is back with a new season, and Apple TV stands strong as the king of futuristic sci-fi stories with the return Silo. And if you love the action and twists but are craving something that takes place more in this century, the new limited series Lucky should be at the top of your list.

Summer is a perfect time to try out something new, and if you're looking for a fun watch with a shorter time commitment, Apple TV's new pickleball movie, The Dink, is absolutely perfect for a backyard watch party. If you're looking to learn more about what new and returning shows are coming to the streaming platform in the heart of summer, here's what you need to know!

Silo season 3

Kicking off the month at Apple TV is the highly awaited third season of the sci-fi series Silo. The season 2 finale left viewers with more questions than answers, but the flashback scene to the days before the nuclear war hinted that the show would be taking more time exploring the first years of the silo. And based on the trailer Apple released earlier this summer, I think it's safe to say that the origin story theories around Silo season 3 are true.

But most of Silo season 3 will be following Juliette in the aftermath of everything she uncovered and survived through last season. The trailer confirms we'll be driving forward with Juliette's story, but she will be struggling to unlock pieces of memories from what's happened to try and navigate how to save everyone around her.

The season 3 premiere will drop Friday, July 3, with new episodes airing weekly until the finale on Friday, September 4.

Trying season 5

The popular British comedy series is back for a fifth season this summer. Trying continues to explore the at-times-uncomfortable but heartwarming family dynamic of having teenage adopted children and a new friendship with their biological mother. In the season 4 finale, the show had Princess' birth mother in front of Nikki's house as a cliffhanger, but thanks to the new Trying season 5 trailer, we can see that Kat is going to be sticking around.

And as for the cliffhanger with Scott? It seems he's alive and well in Trying season 5, but he is still on a rowboat -- and presumably still somewhere on his journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

Trying will have eight new episodes this season, with the premiere dropping Wednesday, July 8, on Apple TV, and new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on Wednesday, August 26.

Lucky

Apple TV's new crime drama Lucky is at the top of my personal summer watchlist, and not just because it's bringing Anya Taylor-Joy back to our screens. The seven-episode limited series is based on a book of the same name, and it follows an experienced young con artist who finds herself running from both the FBI and a crime boss (who is also the mother of her partner?) after a major heist goes sideways.

Taylor-Joy plays the titular character Lucky, who was raised in crime and has been crafting and executing robberies her whole life -- but it's when she wants out of this life that she finds herself in the most danger. The story feels like a cross between Animal Kingdom and Catch Me If You Can, and with only seven episodes, the series looks to provide a satisfying journey and ending.

The first two episodes of Lucky will drop Wednesday, July 15, on Apple TV, with the remaining five episodes dropping in consecutive weeks until the finale on Wednesday, August 19.