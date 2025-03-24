7 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (March 24-30)

After a handful of weeks without only a few new shows released each week, we're in for one of the most jam-packed weeks of the year so far. Heading into the spring season, there are so many exciting and high-profile series debuts and multiple comebacks that fans have been waiting years for. You'll be laughing, crying, and on the edge of your seat all throughout the last week of March.

For the first time since late January, there is no new episode of Severance season 2, as the hit Apple TV+ thriller dropped its game-changing finale last week. But we do have a just-announced third season to look forward to in the future. This week also promises new episodes of The White Lotus season 3 (after THAT moment), Surface, and Hulu's new hit Good American Family.

As for the premieres hitting our watch list this week, the third Harlan Coben Netflix show of 2025 makes its arrival on Netflix, as does the long awaited followup season of an underrated rom-com series, Seth Rogen's new Apple TV+ comedy kicks off, and Hulu gets back into the sitcom game with a Golden Girls-esque comedy that will have us all in stitches. Find out what else to watch on streaming this week!

Caught. Atrapados S1. Soledad Villamil as Ema in Atrapados S1 | Cr. Cleo Bouza / Netflix ©2025

Harlan Coben's Caught

Who doesn't love a good mystery thriller limited series, especially one from Harlan Coben? Netflix has become the prime source for Coben's stories come to life, and his third limited series of the year makes its premiere this week. Caught drops on Wednesday, March 26 and follows Missing You and Just One Look. In the Argentinian thriller, a journalist works to expose criminals who skip out on accountability, and her latest investigation into the disappearance of a teenager takes her to unexpected places both personally and professionally.

Episode 6. Rebecca Hall and Seth Rogen in "The Studio," premiering March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

The Studio

Seth Rogen returns to Apple TV+ this week, but not with the second season of Platonic. Rather, the actor debuts his new series titled The Studio, in which he plays a movie studio head stressfully pushing ahead to help save his struggling studio amid the staggering changes happening in the industry. The comedy series begins airing with two episodes on Wednesday, March 26 with one episode released weekly after. It's a star-studded affair with an incredible main cast and a revolving door of celebrity cameos that you won't want to miss out on!

Side Quest on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Side Quest

If you're worried about missing Mythic Quest after the season 4 finale releases on Wednesday, March 26, there's some good news for fans of the Apple TV+ show. On the same day, the streamer also releases the four-part companion series Side Quest, which introduces a bunch of new characters and takes a closer look at the lives of employees and players of the original series' titular video game. It's not a lengthy binge-watch, but it's an extra little treat for fans of Mythic Quest who had been waiting for over two years between seasons three and four. Check out the new spinoff this week!

Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Bosch: Legacy season 3

With all the new series coming this week, there's also the return of a beloved crime drama. Get ready to say goodbye to Harry Bosch all over again as the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy begins on Prime Video on Thursday, March 27. The spinoff series, which is based on the novels by Michael Connelly and followed Bosch's end after seven seasons, follows the titular character following his retirement from the LAPD. He's now taking on private investigation gigs, but it's time for his last hurrah. Season 3 begins with four episodes on March 27 and releases one weekly thereafter.

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST SEASON 2. Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Episode 208 of Survival of the Thickest, Season 2 | Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

Survival of the Thickest season 2

It's been almost two years since Michelle Buteau's romantic comedy series Survival of the Thickest made its debut on Netflix, but the charming series finally returns with its highly anticipated second season. The new season picks up with Mavis (Buteau) in Italy, continuing to pursue a romantic interest before returning home to New York to keep working her way up the fashion industry. If you haven't watched the series yet, you should definitely check it out if you love romantic comedy shows like Emily in Paris, Younger, and Sex and the City.

MID-CENTURY MODERN - MATT BOMER, NATHAN LANE, NATHAN LEE GRAHAM - HULU | (Disney/Chris Haston)

MId-Century Modern

Speaking of romantic comedies, Hulu's serving up one of the most exciting new comedies of the year with the mult-cam sitcom Mid-Century Modern. The series premieres all 10 episodes on Friday, March 28 and stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham as three gay men of a certain age who decide to move in together in Palm Springs. Ahead of its premiere, the series has garnered positive comparisons to The Golden Girls, and there's really nothing more we need right now than a series celebrating friendship and bringing some much needed laughs!

Tom Hardy in MobLand on Paramount+ | Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

MobLand

Last but certainly not least, the next new release series of the week comes to Paramount+ on Sunday, March 30 and it's the star-studded crime drama you didn't know you needed. Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan lead the cast of MobLand, which comes from Ronan Bennett, the creator of Peacock's smash hit series The Day of the Jackal. The series centers on the London crime family the Harrigans as they become embattled with a fellow family. The Gentlemen director Guy Ritchie is on board, so you know it's going to be a can't-miss season of television!