Watch the trailer for the next new Harlan Coben Netflix show premiering in March

Harlan Coben shows on Netflix really are the gift that keeps on giving as the streaming service continues to churn out one series after the other. And we're so here for it! Earlier this month, French drama Just One Look, which adapted the author's 2004 novel of the same name. And now, it's almost time for another one - Caught. And the trailer has us excited to see it!

Caught premieres Wednesday, March 26, 2025 with all 6 episodes on Netflix. The book it's based on was published in 2010. Though the written story takes place in New Jersey, the Netflix adaptation has set the tale in Argentina. This isn't the first time the streamer has changed up the location and language of the writer's tales and made them into international titles instead. Before we get into more details on what you can expect, check out the trailer below:

As is usual with Coben's work, the series looks to be action-packed with a mysterious disappearance of 16-year-old, Martina. At the center of Caught is journalist Ema Garay whose work is focused on "exposing criminals who manage to evade the law," per the synopsis. Well in the video above, it's clear that she's going to do all it takes to figure out what exactly happened to Martina and who is behind her disappearance. Even if that means there's a danger to her life.

Her main suspect is "respected community figure" Leo Mercer. Is the really the one behind it all, or does someone want Ema to think he is? There also seems to be a cult-like element to the story as well. There's a lot happening, though there's one more important aspect. The synopsis teases that Ema has to confront her own demons as well. Hmm.

As always, you can either watch the episodes in Spanish with subtitles, or dubbed in English like the trailer. The series stars Soledad Villamil as Ema, Juan Minujín as Marcos, and Alberto Ammann as Leo. Caught is the latest show to debut on Netflix, but there's multiple other Coben stories in the works at the streamer.

One of those that we're most excited about is I Will Find You which stars Avatar actor Sam Worthington in the main role. The upcoming show will be a total of 8 episodes. For more details about it, click here. With it being the first U.S.-based drama from Coben, that make us even more excited to tune in!

Caught premieres Wednesday, March 26, 2025 on Netflix.