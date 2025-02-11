The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 likely delayed to 2026 as filming begins in February

Are you ready for another season of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix? Well, there's some good and bad news. First, the Netflix original legal drama series has been renewed for a fourth season, which the streamer announced back in January. But the bad news? We might not be catching up with Mickey Haller's case in 2025 as the series seems to have been pushed to 2026.

Last month, Netflix also confirmed its programming slate for the rest of 2025, which includes the high-profile and highly anticipated returns of fan-favorite shows like Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, Nobody Wants This, Monster, and so many more. Along with the 2025 lineup confirmation, Netflix also seemed to confirm which shows won't be released this year based on the list's omissions.

Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and Virgin River were among the most popular shows not included in the 2025, but The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 also wasn't highlighted for release this year. It's a bummer for sure, but with this show you can never say never! There's still a chance that Mickey could return before the end of the year, though it's wise that Netflix isn't making any promises.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Neve Campbell as Maggie in episode 306 of The Lincoln Lawyer | Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2024

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 eyes 2026 return on Netflix

According to Netflix, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will begin filming in February 2025 in Los Angeles. Filming on the series typically lasts about five months (season 3 filmed between January and June 2024), which would bring season 4's wrap to sometime in the summer, possible in July. You're probably thinking, "Well, season 3 managed to be released in 2024. Why can't season 4 drop in 2025?" That's a great point!

Even though Netflix had originally planned to released The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 in 2025 due to the delays caused by the actors' and writers' strikes, production went off without a hitch and the streamer was able to release season 3 in full in October 2024. That being said, if the same situation's able to happen, season 4 could still be released late this year, in either November or December.

However, Netflix does have a quite a bit of hit shows to release this year, and holding a few for early 2026 wouldn't be the worst idea as far as scheduling is concerned. If they were to rush to release everything this year, viewers would be waiting around for the next seasons of their favorite shows a lot longer. Still, we'll have to keep our fingers crossed about The Lincoln Lawyer.

Fortunately, it's not all wait-and-see kind of news as we have already learned some exciting casting news about the upcoming season. While Yaya DaCosta isn't expected to return as her character Andy, Neve Campbell will be back as a series regular. In addition, UnREAL star Constance Zimmer joined the season 4 cast as Dana Berg, a character from the season's Michael Connelly's book inspiration, The Law of Innocence. More updates are surely on the way as filming gets underway.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Lincoln Lawyer from Show Snob!