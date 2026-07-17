4 addictive drama shows like Dutton Ranch to watch next

Our return to the Yellowstone universe might have been short-lived this summer, but we don't have to worry about what the future holds for the new spinoff. Paramount+ has already confirmed Dutton Ranch season 2, which is in the works but will still be a while away from hitting our watch lists. There's no doubt it will be more than worth the wait based on how season 1 ended.

Dutton Ranch reunited Yellowstone fans with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who start a new chapter of their lives in South Texas after leaving their previous reality in the dust. However, a new home comes with all the bells and whistles Rip and Beth can't seem to avoid, which includes new rivals, more threats, and continued fights for their legacy.

If you're not spending the time between seasons 1 and 2 rewatching all nine episodes, and maybe even running back a rewatch of Yellowstone, then we're sharing a small batch of binge-worthy series to make the drought go faster. Between romantic dramas and fellow modern Westerns (and even another spinoff!), check out these shows if you're missing Dutton Ranch.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Jack Schumacher as Yancy in Episode 202 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon

Netflix's romantic drama series Ransom Canyon has quite a bit in common with Dutton Ranch, particularly in the regard that there are lots of dueling ranchers butting heads. While romance might be the backbone here, the fight over land and legacy is the beating heart.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly star in Ransom Canyon as Staten Kirkland and Quinn O'Grady, star-crossed lovers with a complicated past and an even more complicated present. In addition to their relationship troubles, the series also finds Staten battling it out against formidable ranching opponents who propose collaboration but ultimately choose betrayal.

Ransom Canyon boasts a large ensemble cast that spans generations and different kinds of relationships. Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, the show is impossible to stop watching once you start. Thankfully, the second season premieres on July 23 with eight new episodes.

"The Devil at Home" -- CBS Original Series MARSHALS, scheduled to air on Sunday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton | Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Marshals

Maybe it's cheating to add a show that exists in the same universe as Dutton Ranch, but at least we're not telling you to watch Yellowstone or any of its prequels. After all, the new Paramount+ smash and the CBS procedural drama Marshals both just made their premieres within in months of each other.

Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton in Marshals, and like his sister Beth, he's also beginning a new chapter of his life. Out in Montana, Kayce joins a special group of US Marshals, who take on the responsibility of protecting their state and community. Featuring an amazing group of new characters, the series takes on a procedural twist as Kayce helps thwart criminals.

Following its premiere in March 2026, Marshals was immediately renewed for a second season thanks to its high viewership numbers. In addition to airing on CBS, the series is available to stream on Paramount+. Catch up before season 2 makes its premiere in October!

Walker -- "We've Been Here Before" -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker | Credit: The CW -- Copyright: © 2024 The CW Network. LLC, All Rights Reserved

Walker

It's odd to call a show that left the air just a couple years ago an "oldie," but this just so happens to be the oldest show on this list. And it's exactly the kind of show you would be obsessed with if you love Dutton Ranch. The CW's Walker is another insanely binge-able modern Western.

A reboot of the beloved '90s series Walker, Texas Ranger, Jared Padalecki stars in Walker as Cordell Walker, a widower and Texas Ranger who returns to his home in Austin after being away for an undercover investigation. Once back in his home territory, Cordell settles into his role and grapples with plenty of the action his work entails on top of drama with his family.

Walker made its premiere on The CW back in 2021, and after producing four seasons and 69 total episodes, the series was canceled. However, all four seasons are still available to binge-watch right now on HBO Max, along with its must-watch prequel series Walker Independence.

Virgin River S7. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in Episode #708 of Virgin River S7 | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Virgin River

Last but certainly not least, here's a show that will keep you busy for longer than most of the shows mentioned above, and that's because there are seven seasons waiting for you on Netflix. Virgin River is the streamer's most popular romantic drama, and there's a reason for its popularity.

Based on the books by Robyn Carr, Virgin River takes place in the titular (and fictional) picturesque Northern California town. It's a tight-knit community where everyone is in each other's business. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to the town for a new beginning and quickly puts together a life with Jack (Martin Henderson), a gripping love story that will steal your heart.

Apart from the romance and deeply emotional explorations of relatable issues, Virgin River also delivers some unexpected crime drama and mysteries that feel plucked from the Yellowstone handbook. With season 8 on the way, it's the perfect time to book a trip to Virgin River.