6 addictive TV shows to watch this month (especially No. 4)

It's a brand new month, which means there are plenty of new and returning shows to check out. But with there being so much to choose from, it can be pretty overwhelming to decide what exactly to watch. Do you go for a heart-pounding thriller, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or perhaps a twisty drama? Of course, you can watch them all. But with there being so many of each, how do you know which ones are actually worth watching?

Well, that's where we come in. In this article, we've rounded up six addictive TV shows that are guaranteed to keep you entertained throughout the month of September. Just as a sidebar, if you think you might skim through the list, do yourself a favor and pay extra attention to No. 4. Now that's a show you don't want to miss!

(L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

1. My Life with the Walter Boys

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Alisha Newton, Johnny Link, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Corey Fogelmanis

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Alisha Newton, Johnny Link, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Corey Fogelmanis Where to watch: Netflix

After a long wait, My Life with the Walter Boys finally returned with its second season on Netflix in August 2025. The first season is based on Ali Novak's book of the same name. It centers around Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old girl who finds her life turned upside down after her parents pass away in a tragic accident. She's then sent to live with her mom's old friend and family in a small town in Colorado. As she navigates her grief, Jackie finds herself catching feelings for two boys. While that's already a problem in itself, those two boys are her new guardians' sons.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 isn't based on any source material. It picks up after the events of the first season, and we find Jackie returning to Colorado after spending the summer in New York. But when she gets back home, not everyone is thrilled to see her, especially the two boys she left behind.

(L to R) Emma Myers as Enid, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Evie Templeton as Agnes in episode 207 of Wednesday | Bernard Walsh/Netflix

2. Wednesday

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christina Ricci

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Christina Ricci Where to watch: Netflix

Wednesday is another Netflix show that took forever to return with a new season. The first installment came out in November 2022, and the first half of the second season didn't drop until August of this year. On Sept. 3, Netflix released the final four episodes of season 2.

Wednesday is a fantasy series that centers on Wednesday Addams, the clever and darkly witty daughter of the iconic Addams Family. In the first season, Wednesday transfers to the school of outcasts, Nevermore Academy, where she works on honing her psychic abilities while also solving a supernatural mystery. In Wednesday season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore for a new semester, where she finds herself faced with another twisted mystery to solve.

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1 | Marcell Piti/Paramount+

3. NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Cast: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Anne-Marie Waldeck, Lara Rossi

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Anne-Marie Waldeck, Lara Rossi Where to watch: Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is the only new series on this list. It premiered on Paramount+ on Sept. 4. This type of show is for the people who love getting lost in a good mystery and enjoy clever detective work. It's a spinoff of the beloved police procedural NCIS, and it reunites the fan-favorite duo Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

After experiencing a cyberterrorist attack, Tony and Ziva are forced to go on the run across Europe while trying to learn who is behind the attacks and uncover the larger conspiracy threatening their family. The first season was not released all at once. Only the first three episodes were released on Paramount+ on Sept. 4. A new episode will drop weekly until the season finale on Oct. 23.

MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN, AND SELENA GOMEZ IN ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON 4 | Disney/Patrick Harbron

4. Only Murders in the Building

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez Where to watch: Hulu

Hulu Season 5 premiere date: Sept. 9

Let's move on to something lighter. Only Murders in the Building is one of Hulu's most popular shows. It's seen much success since it first premiered in 2021, and a fifth season is slated to come out very soon. It's a mystery thriller that follows three strangers, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who all live in the same upscale New York apartment building. After a mysterious death occurs, they team up to uncover the truth and create a true-crime podcast documenting their investigation.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will pick up after the events of the fourth season. After finding their beloved doorman Lester's body in a fountain outside, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will work together to investigate the murder. The first three episodes will be released on Hulu on Sept. 9, followed by one new episode every week until the season finale on Oct. 28.

Eduardo Noriega as Antonio, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 | Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

5. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Anne Charrier

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Anne Charrier Where to watch: AMC and AMC+

AMC and AMC+ Season 3 premiere date: Sept. 7

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is back and better than ever with more walker-filled action! The first season followed Daryl as he made his way through the zombie-infested streets of France, dodging deadly walkers, encountering dangerous human threats, and forming unexpected alliances along the way. Season 2 finally saw Daryl and Carol reunited, but they still didn't make it back to America.

The third season continues to follow Daryl and Carol as they make their treacherous trek home, encountering fresh challenges and unfamiliar landscapes, while also confronting the brutal, unforgiving reality of the Walker apocalypse at every turn. Only the first episode of season 3 will air on AMC and stream on AMC+ on Sept. 7. From then on, a new episode will be released weekly until the season 3 finale on Oct. 19.

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi in Alice in Borderland season 3 | Netflix

6. Alice in Borderland

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirō Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Aya Asahina

Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirō Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Aya Asahina Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: Sept. 25

Alice in Borderland is another must-see series to watch this September. Remember that one show that kept being compared to Squid Game? Well, this is it. I'd even argue that this series is much better than Squid Game, but that's just my opinion. You'll have to check it out for yourself to see if you agree. The first two seasons are already streaming on Netflix, with the third season coming at the end of the month.

Alice in Borderland follows Arisu, a young man who finds himself suddenly transported to a mysterious, deserted version of Tokyo called the Borderland, where he and a bunch of strangers must compete in various deadly games to survive. After thinking he beat all the games at the end of season 2, Arisu must return to the Borderland in season 3 to rescue his wife, who has been captured.